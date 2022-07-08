ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Billionaire Michael B. Kim reportedly interested in buying Washington Nationals, toured stadium

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0LoG_0gYqhVZp00

The Washington Nationals are expected to be put up for sale this year and billionaire Michael B. Kim is emerging as the latest candidate to potentially buy Washington D.C.’s MLB team.

Barry Svrluga of The Washington Post first reported in April that the Lener family hired investment bank Allen & Company to evaluate the possibility of selling the MLB franchise. Weeks later, the Lerners. began providing interested buyers with the team’s financial records .

Related: Washington Nationals top prospect Cade Cavalli makes case for MLB debut

Widely viewed as a critical step towards a potential sale, multiple bidders have since emerged with interest in the team. Unsurprisingly, Ted Leonsis was among 28 “interested parties’ even at a sale price that is expected to surpass $2 billion.

Now, with Washington’s baseball team seemingly on a path to being a part of the biggest team sale in MLB history, another name has emerged who could buy the team.

Also Read:
Evaluating 3 potential Josh Bell trade scenarios for Washington Nationals

According to Barry Svrluga and Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post , billionaire Michael B. Kim is among the potential buyers involved in pursuing ownership of the Nationals.

Born in South Korea, Kim rose to prominence as the cofounder of MBK Partners. After working for the Carlyle Group, Kim founded his own private equity firm that manages more than $20 billion in assets.

Related: Washington Nationals want $3 billion for team sale

According to The Post, Kim toured Nationals Park last week with team officials. It’s a step the organization is taking with every prominent buyer or group interested in purchasing the club.

Of note, per Svrluga and Janes, none of the five to six individuals and groups who have toured Nationals park with team officials are tied to the region. However, it’s not an indication that relocation would be possible with any sale.

Also Read:
Juan Soto contract extension ‘a longshot’ for Washington Nationals, $425 million report inaccurate

Leonsis, who owns the Washington Capitals and Washington Capitals (NHL, Washington Mystics (WNBA) and Washington Wizards (NBA) through Monumental Sports and Entertainment, reportedly hasn’t signed the nondisclosure agreement MLB requires for any potential buyer.

While the Lerner family hasn’t publicly indicated that a sale will happen, it’s the foregone conclusion in Washington. Between the steps being taken to court potential buyers and the level of interest received, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Washington Nationals are sold within the next year.

Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets for an MLB record $2.4 billion in 2020. Based on the trajectory of MLB revenue in the coming years and the D.C. market, there’s a realistic chance the Nationals go for even more than that.

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

MLB trade rumors: Latest MLB rumors entering July

Another year means a new 2022 season and with that comes plenty of MLB trade rumors and updates. From the latest news on free agency to the MLB trade deadline, Sportsnaut has you covered. The MLB lockout is over and now it’s time for the 2022 MLB season. We might...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
The Independent

Conservative pundits mock Brittney Griner in ‘idiotic’ attacks over her anti-national anthem stance

Conservatives are slamming Brittney Griner for her 2020 comments about removing the national anthem from WNBA games and some are even comparing her to those jailed after the January 6 Capitol riot in 2021. Ms Griner has pleaded guilty in a Russian court to drugs charges that could see her sentenced to 10 years in prison.The basketball player returned to court on Thursday to face her trial, as a senior Russian diplomat said that US criticism of Russia’s handling of the case wouldn’t help Ms Griner’s possibility of being released.“I’d like to plead guilty, your honour. But there was...
NBA
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves’ new top prospect

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves graduated from prospect status a couple of nights ago. He is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award, starting his career slashing .293/.329/.489 and playing elite centerfield defense. Harris was the lone Brave on MLB’s new Top 100 prospect list....
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: RFK Stadium catches on fire

Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, the former home of the Washington Commanders, caught fire on Tuesday. Ellie Hall of BuzzFeed News initially tweeted a photo Tuesday afternoon of the stadium with black smoke bellowing from the southwest side. According to Hall, firefighters had to use buzz saws to gain entry into the venue and carried a hose in once they did so.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Leonsis
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Cade Cavalli
Person
Juan Soto
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Capitals#Nationals Park#Washington Mystics#The Washington Nationals#The Washington Post#Allen Company#Chelsea#Mbk Partners#The Carlyle Group
Sportsnaut

3 Houston Astros trades to boost World Series hopes

The Houston Astros will head into the All-Star Break near the top of the MLB standings. At a time when there is seemingly no threat in the AL West and starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. will soon rejoin the rotation, Houston seems like a lock for the MLB playoffs. However,...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
WNBA
Sportsnaut

Austin Riley propels Braves past Nationals in 12 innings

Austin Riley drove in his third run of the game with a 12th-inning single to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 victory against the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, completing a three-game sweep. The Braves won for the sixth time in their last seven games by scoring the...
ATLANTA, GA
Sportsnaut

Brittney Griner case attracts high-profile help

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson intends to go to Russia to work toward the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who has been jailed there since February, ABC News reported. The trip likely will occur in the next few weeks. Richardson, who also previously served in Congress as ambassador...
POLITICS
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy