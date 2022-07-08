ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Roe v. rap: Hip-hop artists have long wrestled with reproductive rights

By A.D. Carson, Assistant Professor of Hip-Hop, University of Virginia
The Conversation U.S.
The Conversation U.S.
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pzCBF_0gYqhJEL00
Rap songs about abortion are rife with raw emotion. Tashi-Delek / Getty Images

Hip-hop culture is often recognized as being born on Aug. 11, 1973 . That was about seven months after Roe v. Wade , the landmark decision that protected the right to choose to have an abortion.

Accordingly, reproductive rights have long been part of the discourse in rap music, which has always sought to hold a mirror to society to reflect its realities, values, ambitions, fantasies and taboos. With the U.S. Supreme Court having ruled that there is no constitutional right to an abortion , rap lyrics will undoubtedly reflect this new reality.

What follows is a sampling of rap songs from the past several decades that have dealt with the subject of abortion and reproductive rights in the era of Roe v. Wade. The list is by no means exhaustive.

Collectively, the songs represent a diversity of viewpoints and are written from a variety of perspectives – from guilt-ridden, would-be mothers and apprehensive fathers to the imagined vantage point of the unborn themselves.

‘La Femme Fétal,’ by Digable Planets (1993)

This song actually presages a time when Roe v. Wade would no longer be the law of the land and even mentions Justice Clarence Thomas, who wrote in favor of the decision that overturned the case. It features a narrator who recounts a story of a friend who attempts to get an abortion but is harassed at the clinic.

If Roe v. Wade was overturned, would not the desire remain intact / Leaving young girls to risk their healths / And doctors to botch, and watch as they kill themselves / I don’t want to sound macabre / But hey, isn’t it my job / To lay it on the masses and get them off their asses / To fight against these fascists

‘La Femme Fétal,’ by the Digable Planets, (1993)

‘My Story (Please Forgive Me)’ by Jean Grae (2008)

This song takes listeners into the mind of a young woman who experiences guilt and remorse after having had an abortion. The song even unmasks the grim realities of undergoing the procedure.

They put you in a room, where you can change into / Your gown and shower cap, shaking as a fiend would do / And that’s when you think of leaving, fleeing the building / and then they call you and you hear the call of your children

‘My Story (Please Forgive Me),’ by Jean Grae, 2008.

‘80’s Baby,’ by CyHi The Prynce featuring BJ The Chicago Kid (2017)

CyHi raps from the perspective of an unborn baby who asks his mom – based on the things she does while pregnant – whether she’s prepared to be a mother.

You don’t know it kills me when you taking them pills / But see how it scars me and all the pain that I feel / I’m just here starving, you haven’t gave me a meal / Ma, you think you ready to have this baby for real? / ‘Cause I’m on the way

‘80’s Baby,’ by CyHi The Prynce featuring BJ The Chicago Kid (2017)

‘Keep Ya Head Up’ by 2Pac (1993)

Tupac has dealt with the plight of single mothers since his 1991 debut album, which featured “ Brenda’s Got a Baby ,” the story of a 12-year-old girl who is molested by a relative who gets her pregnant and then abandons her. In “Keep Ya Head Up,” from his sophomore album, Tupac defends a woman’s right to choose the circumstances under which she wants to give birth.

And since a man can’t make one / He has no right to tell a woman when and where to create one / So will the real men get up / I know you’re fed up ladies, but keep your head up

“Keep Ya Head Up,” by Tupac (1993)

‘You Vs. Them’ by Jhene Aiko (2011)

Aiko, mother to a daughter named Namiko, told VIBE magazine how her song “You Vs. Them” was about her conclusion that it was a false choice to have to choose between having a child and her career. “I was like ‘should I be a mom or should I be a singer?’ But found that I could be both.”

‘Cause if I never had you / Then I could never lose you / Do you know what might happen / If I decide to choose you? / Then the world may just stop spinnin’ / It may just well be the endin’ / Talkin’ all about existence / Who knows? / But I cannot see tomorrow / If you’re not in my tomorrow

“You Vs. Them” by Jhene Aiko, (2011)

‘Retrospect for Life’ by Common featuring Lauryn Hill (1997)

This song speaks to the misgivings and strife that couples can experience when their union results in an unplanned pregnancy.

I wouldn’t choose any other to mother my understanding / But I want our Parenthood to come from Planning / It’s so much in my life that’s undone / We gotta see eye to eye, about family, before we can become one

‘Retrospect for Life,’ by Common featuring Lauryn Hill, 1997.

‘To Zion,’ by Lauryn Hill (1998)

In this song, Lauryn Hill sings in a soul-stirring voice about how she resisted suggestions to terminate the pregnancy that brought her son Zion.

Woe this crazy circumstance / I knew his life deserved a chance / But everybody told me to be smart / “Look at your career,” they said / “Lauryn, baby, use your head” / But instead I chose to use my heart / Now the joy of my world is in Zion

‘To Zion,’ by Lauryn Hill, 1998.

‘Abortion’ by Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew (1986)

In this song, Doug E. Fresh – a beat boxer who regarded himself as “the world’s greatest entertainer” – depicts abortion as “mind distortion” and casts women who seek an abortion in a negative light.

Girl, you must be crazy to kill a newborn baby / Sitting on your ass all day so lazy.

‘Abortion,’ by Doug E. Fresh & The Get Fresh Crew (1986)

‘What’s Going On’ by Remy Ma featuring Keyshia Cole (2006)

In this song, Remy Ma tells the story of a young and poor mother who wrestles with whether to abort the life growing inside of her.

It’s a life living in my body / But it don’t gotta to live / It’s up to me, but if I keep what the f— I got to give / I mean, I’m still young and I don’t really have s— / And if this n— decide to leave then my child a be a bastard / It’s drastic / Nobody really understands me / My mom don’t give a f— and neither does the rest of the family / They like “Remy, you can’t afford it you expect us to support it” / I feel my seeds apart of me and I don’t want to abort it, so

‘What’s Gong On,’ by Remy Ma featuring Keyshia Cole, (2006)

‘If These Walls Could Talk,’ by Gat Turner and Viva Fidel, (2014)

In this song , Milwaukee rap artists Gat Turner and Viva Fidel give listeners a glimpse at the struggle of a mother who doesn’t want to be pregnant from the vantage point of her unborn child.

Shook like an unborn, man, my life in danger / cause first sign of trouble mama looking for the hanger / shook like an unborn, mama trying to murder me / first degree abortion, devil call it surgery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TKDMN_0gYqhJEL00
Milwaukee rap artists Viva Fidel (left) and Gat Turner. Gat Turner and Viva Fidel

‘S—, Man!’ by Skylar Grey featuring Angel Haze (2018)

In the sole rap verse on this track, rapper Angel Haze speaks as a mother deciding to keep a child despite the child’s being conceived in a rocky relationship.

This ain’t what I expected / It ain’t happenin’ like I thought it / And if they say, ‘Love is free’ / Then tell me why the f— it’s costin’ / And yes, it happens often / And I should cope with my losses / And you say you’re not ready / I don’t believe in abortions

‘Shit, Man!’ by Skylar Grey featuring Angel Haze (2018)

‘Lost Ones’ by J. Cole (2011)

J. Cole raps from the perspective of parents having a discussion about something that could become increasingly rare in the post-Roe v. Wade era: their options.

I’ve been giving it some thought lately and, frankly / I’m feelin’ like we ain’t ready and it’s – hold up now, let me finish / Think about it baby me and you we still kids, ourself / How we gon raise a kid by ourself? / Handle biz by ourself

‘Lost Ones,’ J. Cole (2011)

‘Autobiography’ by Nicki Minaj (2009)

In this song, Minaj speaks from the standpoint of a remorseful mother who hopes to be reunited in the afterlife with the child she aborted.

Please baby, forgive me, mommy was young / Mommy was too busy tryna have fun / Now, I don’t pat myself on the back for sending you back / ‘Cause God knows I was better than that / To conceive you, then leave you, the concept alone seems evil / I’m trapped in my conscience / I adhered to the nonsense, listened to people who told me / I wasn’t ready for you / But how the – would they know what I was ready to do?

‘Autobiography,’ by Nicki Minaj (2009)

A.D. Carson ne travaille pas, ne conseille pas, ne possède pas de parts, ne reçoit pas de fonds d'une organisation qui pourrait tirer profit de cet article, et n'a déclaré aucune autre affiliation que son organisme de recherche.

This article is from The Conversation US, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Post–Roe v. Wade, I’m Reacquainting Myself With Riot Grrrl–Inspired Anger

The first time I heard the album Live Through This by Hole, as a junior in college, it pushed through my numbness and woke me up from the inside out. I’d long accepted the patriarchy and rape culture as the status quo, telling myself it was my fault that men had been shouting unkind things at me from moving cars since I was 10; my fault that the only sexual experiences I’d had at college had been shadowy and blurred by long nights of binge drinking; my fault that so many of my friends were hurting from various violations and injustices perpetrated against them (mostly by men).
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Remy Ma
Person
Skylar Grey
Person
Keyshia Cole
Person
Angel Haze
Person
Jean Grae
Person
Tupac
ETOnline.com

Stacey Dash Uncomfortably Learns About African American Studies in 'College Hill' Trailer (Exclusive)

Stacey Dash is going back to school for a reality TV show, but her first class may be awkward for her: African American studies. The Clueless star is taking part in the BET+ reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition, where she and seven other celebrities will live together and attend Texas Southern University. The group -- also comprised of NeNe Leakes, Ray J, Lamar Odom, Big Freedia, Dreamdoll, India Love and Slim Thug -- will try to expand their educational horizons in the eight-episode series premiering June 27 on BET+.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#The U S Supreme Court#La Femme F Tal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Daddy’s Girl But Watch the Curls! Blue Ivy Carter Warns Dad Jay-Z From Messing Up Her Curly ‘Do

For 10-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, not even her billionaire hip-hop mogul of a father is exempt from potentially messing up a cute curly do. Newsweek reported that rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z and his daughter attended an NBA Finals game between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics at San Francisco’s Chase Center. Blue Ivy, adorably resembling her mother, singer Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, sat courtside with her dad wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket before being caught on camera during a loving father-daughter moment.
CELEBRITIES
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is R Kelly's net worth?

Before his 30-year sentence on Wednesday for racketeering and sex trafficking convictions, R Kelly, whose full name is Robert Kelly, was one of the biggest R&B singers throughout the 90s and early 2000s, earning a multimillion-dollar fortune. However, years of legal problems eventually whittled down R Kelly's personal net worth....
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
The Conversation U.S.

The Conversation U.S.

33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from experts for the public. The Conversation finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/us

Comments / 0

Community Policy