DACA program faces legal challenges, Wisconsin recipients speak out

By NBC 26 Staff
 3 days ago
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

KENOSHA (NBC 26) — A three-judge panel on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit heard arguments in Texas v. United States, challenging the legality of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

According to the National Immigration Law Center, Texas v. United States is the first time the merits of the 2012 DACA policy will be heard by a Circuit Court of Appeals.

As legal threats challenge the future of the DACA program, Wisconsin DACA recipients speak out to demand permanent protection.

“I am a DACA recipient as well as a student and I am the daughter of two immigrant essential workers. I am speaking out for all my undocumented friends and families to demand that the time for change is now! The undocumented community has made it this far. Undocumented immigrants, including DACA recipients, are essential workers and have been contributing to the economy for years, citizenship for them and their families, is long overdue!" said Briseyda Bautista Gonzales, a Wisconsin DACA recipient.

Texas v. United States reiterates the fact that DACA is a temporary solution.

The DACA program turned 10 in June and currently affects 700,000 people living in the U.S. As of March 2020, there are 6,540 DACA recipients living in Wisconsin.

