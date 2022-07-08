ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay, WI

The meaning behind Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo

By Caroline Hogan
 3 days ago

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Everyone is scratching their heads, trying to decipher Aaron Rodgers' new tattoo. Posting a carousel of pictures on Instagram, Rodgers' wrote in his caption that there's a "deep and meaningful story" to it.

Abby Rose is a psychic medium out of Sturgeon Bay. We asked what emotion she gets when she sees it.

“Intense. It feels intense to me. Profound maybe. Connected, like connecting all the dots,” she said.

Abby Rose also has a few ideas about what more of it might mean, especially with the lions, noting the fierceness. She also explains that the idea of balance plays a key role.

“When the water is calm, and when the emotions are calm... you’re in this place of center," Abby Rose said. "From that place, anything that touches the center, you can read that right? Because you’re coming from a place of balance."

Back in Green Bay, Joseph Lambert is a tattoo artist at Skinny Buddha Tattoo. He said a tattoo like this would take a Senior Artist, like him, anywhere from three to five hours of work. Lambert notes styles like Rodgers' are very popular right now, along with anything zodiac related, including the Evil Eye.

“The All Seeing Eye is kind of a reference in masonry to, like, any higher power since they don’t have a certain religious denomination,” Lambert said.

Overall, we'll never know the true significance behind the tattoo, unless Rodgers' were to comment on it. Something Abby Rose hopes will happen.

“I hope he talks about this because I think we’re going to see another side of Aaron Rodgers that is much more spiritually deeper..” she said.

And in case you're wondering, Abby Rose doesn't see any answers about whether the Packers are going to the Super Bowl or not.

Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard lists Lions QB Tim Boyle as a veteran cut candidate, as he’s in a battle with QB David Blough for the backup job. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his rookie wide receivers during a recent media appearance. Green Bay used second, fourth and seventh-round picks respectively on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure.
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Bears, Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Chicago Bears released a statement that the “only potential project” being explored for a new stadium is at Arlington Park. “The only potential project the Chicago Bears are exploring for a new stadium development is Arlington Park. As part of our mutual agreement with the seller of that property, we are not pursuing alternative stadium deals or sites, including renovations to Soldier Field, while we are under contract.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry Catches 'Touchdown' From Aaron Rodgers

Forty-four different NFL players have caught touchdown passes from four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. We can now add NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry to the list. Sort of. Curry and Rodgers were at the American Century Championship celebrity golf event this weekend and decided to give a little show to the crowd. Rodgers grabbed a football and strutted up to set up for a throw.
NBA
