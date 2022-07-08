ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Optinose Shared Additional Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Chronic Sinusitis Studies

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray is a drug-device combination product combining its proprietary Exhalation Delivery System (EDS) designed to deliver the drug high and deep in nasal passages with an anti-inflammatory drug. These...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

ATE.TO: Phase 2 Post-Operative Pain Program to Initiate in Calendar 4Q22…

Phase 2 Post-Operative Pain Program to Initiate in Calendar 4Q22. Antibe Therapeutics, Inc. ATBPF ATE is developing otenaproxesul as a solution to the dose-related gastrointestinal (GI) side effects associated with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). It uses naproxen as a base molecule with a hydrogen sulfide moiety covalently attached. Hydrogen sulfide (H2S) is an important gasotransmitter, which is a gas that serves as an important signaling molecule in the body.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

SciSparc Closer To Phase II-B Trial Of Its Dronabinol Based Drug For The Treatment Of Tourette Syndrome

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC, a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system, has started the process of preparing for an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Phase IIb clinical trial for SCI-110 in patients suffering from Tourette syndrome ("TS").
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Healthline

Kidney Disease in Diabetes: This Is How You Prevent and Treat Nephropathy

Nephropathy refers to the deterioration of kidney function. You may have heard it discussed in terms of its later stages: early kidney disease or kidney failure. of developing nephropathy, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that 1 in 3 adults with diabetes will develop early signs of kidney disease. This diabetes complication can aggravate high blood pressure and cardiovascular disease — which are more common in those with diabetes — and when left untreated, kidney disease ultimately leads to fatal organ failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinusitis#Optn#Exhalation#Comparator#Anti Inflammatory#Optinose Inc Optn#Xhance
Parade

10 Rare Autoimmune Diseases That Don’t Get Enough Attention

Parade.com has an extensive editorial partnership with Cleveland Clinic, consistently named as one of the nation's best hospitals in U.S. News & World Report's annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Click here to learn more about our health reporting policies. If you get diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease—or any rare...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Stage 2 Kidney Disease: What to Expect

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a progressive condition in which the kidneys are damaged and not able to function properly. More than 37 million adults in the United States live with CKD. While the most common causes of CKD are diabetes and high blood pressure, other causes include infections, genetic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Medical News Today

Diabetes and the thyroid: What is the connection?

Diabetes and thyroid disorders are relatively common conditions that involve problems with hormones. While researchers are unsure of the exact cause, growing evidence suggests a link between these conditions. Thyroid disorders and diabetes are two of the. conditions that endocrinologists treat. The term “endocrine disorder” describes a group of conditions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Associated Press

Cotiviti’s Quality Intelligence Earns NCQA Certified Measures Status for the 2022 Measurement Year

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Quality Engine, the administrative measure logic and systematic sample processing component of Cotiviti’s Quality Intelligence solution, has earned Certified Measures status for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS ® ) 2022 Measurement Year (MY 2022) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This marks the 22 nd consecutive year that Cotiviti, a leader in data-driven healthcare solutions, has earned this certification, validating that Cotiviti’s HEDIS measure logic has passed the rigorous testing required to support health plans for HEDIS MY 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005103/en/ Cotiviti’s Quality Intelligence Earns NCQA Certified Measures Status for the 2022 Measurement Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
scitechdaily.com

Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Benzinga

What Are The Cannabis Shakes And What Causes Them

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Have you ever noticed yourself shaking madly after you smoked big amounts of marijuana? We've all been there. What you were experiencing is what's known as cannabis shakes. Cannabis shakes are extremely common. It starts on your legs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

What Is the Best Kidney Disease Treatment?

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

The link between restless legs syndrome (RLS) and multiple sclerosis (MS)

Restless legs syndrome, or RLS, causes an irresistible urge to move the legs, usually while lying down or trying to fall asleep. It is more common among people with multiple sclerosis (MS). Nerve damage may help explain the connection between RLS and MS. According to estimates,. 5–15% — of people...
MLS
Medical News Today

What is the link between hypertension and kidney disease?

The kidneys and the blood circulation system depend on each other to stay in good health. The kidneys need a lot of blood vessels to carry out their role in filtering waste from the blood. If blood pressure is high, it can affect kidney function. Hypertension, or high blood pressure,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

GERD and gallbladder disease: Is there a link?

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and gallbladder disease are common conditions that can cause nausea and pain in the upper abdomen. However, it is unclear whether the two conditions have a direct link. Aside from a few shared symptoms, these conditions also feel different. The. symptoms of GERD are heartburn and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Risk Factors for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the type of adult leukemia in the United States. Leukemia is a group of cancers that develop in blood cells. CLL develops in a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. The rapid division of lymphocytes can crowd out healthy blood cells. Over time, this can lead to symptoms like:
CANCER
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy