Optinose Shared Additional Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Chronic Sinusitis Studies

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Quality Engine, the administrative measure logic and systematic sample processing component of Cotiviti’s Quality Intelligence solution, has earned Certified Measures status for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS ® ) 2022 Measurement Year (MY 2022) from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This marks the 22 nd consecutive year that Cotiviti, a leader in data-driven healthcare solutions, has earned this certification, validating that Cotiviti’s HEDIS measure logic has passed the rigorous testing required to support health plans for HEDIS MY 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005103/en/ Cotiviti’s Quality Intelligence Earns NCQA Certified Measures Status for the 2022 Measurement Year (Graphic: Business Wire)
