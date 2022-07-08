Optinose Shared Additional Encouraging Data From Late-Stage Chronic Sinusitis Studies

Unfortunately, there is no cure for chronic kidney disease, but treatment can help relieve the symptoms and prevent them from worsening. Chronic kidney disease is divided into five stages. The stages vary depending on how much damage your kidneys have suffered and how well they function. For example, stage one can be mild enough that it doesn't affect your kidney's functioning at all. It can, however, get worse if left untreated.

