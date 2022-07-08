ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atlético Madrid signs Brazilian midfielder Samuel Lino

 2 days ago

Atlético Madrid has added young Brazilian Samuel Lino to its midfield, the Spanish club said Friday.

Atlético said that Lino agreed to a five-year contract after it secured his transfer from Portuguese club Gil Vicente.

The 22-year-old Lino scored 26 goals in 99 appearances in his three seasons with Gil Vicente.

Atlético lauded his ability to play “on either flank” along with his “speed and ability to take on rival defenders.”

He is the second new player to join the Spanish club this offseason. Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel signed a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Diego Simeone’s team finished the Spanish league in third place last season, one year after winning the trophy.

