ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Read Why Upstart Shares Are Plunging Today

By Shivani Kumaresan
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
  • JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone downgraded Upstart Holdings Inc UPST to Market Perform from Outperform without a price target.
  • The move comes after the company lowered its second-quarter revenue outlook citing funding constraints due to a volatile macroeconomy.
  • The company also took action to convert loans on its balance sheet into cash and made losses due to rising rates.
  • The company's preliminary revenue stands at $228 million (consensus $297.68 million), down from previously guided $295 million - $305 million.
  • The analyst sees limited revenue visibility going forward as Upstart does not want to hold loans on its balance sheet while capital market participants are less willing to fund originations.
  • Price Action: UPST shares are trading lower by 16.51% at $28.17 in premarket on the last check Friday.
  • Photo Via Company

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Are Pliant Therapeutics Shares Rallying Today?

Pliant Therapeutics Inc's PLRX Phase 2a trial of PLN-74809 in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) met its primary and secondary endpoints. The data demonstrated that PLN-74809 was well tolerated over a 12-week treatment period and displayed a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. A pooled analysis of PLN-74809 treated patients showed an...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Read Why Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On This Toy Maker

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng upgraded Mattel Inc MAT to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $31, up from $30, implying a 36.2% upside. The analyst said Mattel stood out against the macroeconomic volatility by good demand for its television and film content releases. Mattel's fixed cost leverage,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Alibaba Stock Is Sliding Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA shares are trading lower Monday following reports that China has imposed fines on some big tech companies for failure to comply with anti-monopoly rules on the disclosure of transactions. According to a Reuters report, citing a list from the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR),...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Boone
Benzinga

'Cannabis Is The Exact Place Where ETF Investing Was Meant To Have An Impact:' How Fast Money's Tim Seymour Sees The Market

The 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago will feature a slew of great speakers including Tim Seymour who will be offering his exclusive insights into the cannabis industry. As a senior advisor and member of the investment committee at JW Asset Management and founder and CIO of Seymour Asset Management (SAM), Seymour brings 25 years of investment experience as a portfolio manager and capital markets professional to the most important conference in the industry: the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference.
CHICAGO, IL
Benzinga

69-Year-Old Putin Is Having A Baby Girl, But He's Not Happy About It: Report

In the midst of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Valdimir Putin’s girlfriend, former champion Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, is reportedly pregnant. What Happened: The New York Post is reporting that Kabaeva is expecting a baby girl. Which would be the fifth rumored child for the pair, as previous reports say they already have two boys and twin girls.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jmp Securities#Upstart Holdings Inc Upst#Market Perform#Photo Via Company
Benzinga

What Are The Cannabis Shakes And What Causes Them

This article was originally published on 2Fast4Buds and appears here with permission. Have you ever noticed yourself shaking madly after you smoked big amounts of marijuana? We've all been there. What you were experiencing is what's known as cannabis shakes. Cannabis shakes are extremely common. It starts on your legs,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc COIN and MicroStrategy Inc MSTR are trading lower Monday amid a weekend decrease in the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Bitcoin seems to be stuck in a trading range as it continues to try to build support around the 20,000 level. Following...
STOCKS
Benzinga

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Is Soaring On This Amazon Update

ToughBuilt Industries Inc TBLT shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its second-quarter sales through Amazon.com Inc AMZN totaled $3.56 million, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year. ToughBuilt also said sales through the first half of the year increased by 24% year-over-year to approximately $7.01 million. "The Company's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Larry Storch, Zany Comic Star of 'F Troop,' Dies At 99

Larry Storch, the brash comedian who gained sitcom immortality as the scheming Corporal Agarn in the classic series “F Troop,” passed away at the age of 99. Storch’s family announced the death on his Facebook page, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Flora Growth Taps Amazon Executive Elshad Garayev As Chief Financial Officer

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC appointed Elshad Garayev to serve as Flora’s chief financial officer, effective on the business day following the date on which the company files its mid-year financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Until such time, Garayev will serve as vice president of finance and will work closely with Lee Leiderman, Flora’s current CFO, to ensure a smooth transition. Leiderman will then move into an advisory role with Flora in order to focus on his health and his family.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Hershey And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Better-than-expected nonfarm payroll figures released Friday have firmed expectations of a potential 75 bps rate hike at the Fed's July meeting. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Recovers As Blockchain Gaming Sees Huge Investment

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) finally saw some relief yesterday, topping out at around $22,500, as the S&P 500 climbed 1.5%. There is some renewed optimism that the worst of the liquidity crisis may be behind us after SBF’s re-assurance on Wednesday. The only Bitcoin bottom signal for me is persistent data showing us that inflation is convincingly inflecting down. This should result in the Federal Reserve becoming less aggressive with their monetary policy, and therefore provide confidence that the liquidity crisis in the crypto market is over.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy