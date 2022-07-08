ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Becker County, MN

Court news: Fargo man sentenced on Becker County sex charge

By News Staff
DL-Online
 3 days ago

DETROIT LAKES — Skyler Scott Miller, 24, of Fargo has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court records, on Sept. 6, 2020, he had intercourse with...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Court news: DL man charged with illegal possession of guns, ammo; DL man sentenced in stolen dirt bike case

DETROIT LAKES — Joshua David Moltzan, 39, of Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with one count of felony possession of guns or ammunition. According to court records, on May 10, a Frazee police officer received a report that Moltzan might have firearms, even though he was on probation for a felony first-degree controlled substance crime conviction, and was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
DL-Online

IN DISTRICT COURT, CASS COUNTY, STATE OF

IN DISTRICT COURT, CASS COUNTY, STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE OF Elliana Maie Kytonen, A MINOR CHILD NOTICE OF PETITION FOR NAME CHANGE 1. PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Petition in the above-entitled matter will be filed with the Clerk of District Court for Cass County, North Dakota, requesting an Order changing the name of Elliana Marie Kytonen to Elliana Marie Keeton. 2. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that thirty days after publication, the Petitioner intends to file a petition requesting entry of the Court’s Order changing the name of the minor child. Any objection to granting this name change must be given in writing to the address listed below within 30 days of the date of this publication. The written objection must also be filed with the Court. If no objections are given, the Court may respond to the Petition without further hearing. Dated this: 5th day of July, 2022 /s/ Tiffany Keeton 1184 Westport Beach Way Unit B West Fargo, ND 58078 (July 10, 2022) 79934.
DL-Online

Fargo police officer shoots driver during encounter with stolen van

FARGO — A Fargo police officer shot a person after officers were called to a garage at an apartment complex on Friday, July 8. At 8:07 a.m., police received a report of someone slumped over the steering wheel of a van in the garage near the 3400 block of 15th Avenue South, according to Police Chief David Zibolski.
DL-Online

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DIST

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER DISTRICT COURT SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Court File No.: 03-PR-22-874 In Re: Estate of Rosemary B. Greenland, a/k/a Rosemary B. Watson, Decedent a/k/a Rosemary Greenland, a/k/a Rosemary Barnett NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated November 30, 1990. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Diane L. Thomas whose address is 1304 Keller Lake Rd, Burnsville, MN 55306 to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 6-8-2022 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Registrar Dated: 6-8-2022 Renelle Fenno Court Administrator Court File No 03-PR-22-874. PROVISION LAW FIRM PLLC Carrie A. Renner (#029651x) 101 W Burnsville Pkwy, Suite 204 Burnsville, MN 55337 Tel: 952-563-0152 Email: carrie@provisionlawfirm.com (July 10 & 17, 2022) 80198.
DL-Online

Sanford Health Equip to provide medical accessories in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Prosthetics, oxygen tanks, walkers and other medical accessories will be on full display as Sanford Health Equip opens in Detroit Lakes on Tuesday. Their grand opening and ribbon cutting, scheduled for July 12 at 1 p.m., will begin a new era of home and assisted medical care for patients all across the lakes area who may have difficulties driving to Fargo or Alexandria for their medical accessories, said Justine Behm, store manager for Sanford Health Equip in Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BO

BOARD MEETING AS POSTED BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS DATE: TUESDAY, June 21, 2022, at 8:15 am LOCATION: Board Room, Courthouse Agenda/Minutes: Meeting was brought to order by Board Chair Knutson. Commissioners in attendance: Knutson, Okeson, Nelson, Grimsley and Vareberg, County Administrator Pat Oman and minute taker Amanda Pachel Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Confirmation – Motion and seconded approve agenda as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Minutes – Moved and seconded to approve minutes of June 7, 2022, with the requested changes (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Commissioners: Open Forum: No one signed up. Reports and Correspondence: Reports were provided on the following meetings: Commissioner Knutson: EDA Commissioner Vareberg: Nothing to report Commissioner Grimsley: Museum Construction, LARL, Human Services, Sunnyside, AMC – District 4, and Dancing Sky Commissioner Okeson: Museum Construction, Highway Committee, and AMC – District 4 Commissioner Nelson: AMC – District 4 Appointments: None County Administrator: presented by Pat Oman Report: 2023 Budget, Some of the job positions open: Economic Development Position CVSO, ACVSO, HR Director, HR Assistant, IT Director, IT Support Staff, AMC – District 4, Leaseback Document – Highway Building, Extension, Celone Stewart requested a 2nd letter from the Board asking MnDOT to reconsider Hwy 34 project, Museum Construction, and Pay Study Motion to approve Catastrophic Leave Bank Policy as presented (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to authorize the Finance Committee to negotiate a contract with Meadowland (Okeson, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2E to hire a full-time IT Support Tech (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with Morris Electronics, Inc (Okeson, Vareberg) after some discussion Okeson and Vareberg withdrew their motion and second. Motion to approve IT Support Contract with revision to include Board Chair with the Administrator as signers (Nelson, Grimsley) carried. Finance Committee Minutes: presented by Mary Hendrickson Regular Claims and Auditor Warrants and Over 90 days: 06/07/2022 in the amount of $1,370,876.75, 06/14/2022 in the amount of $72,121.03, Total of $1,442,997.78 Over 90 Days: Aramark dated 02/08/2022 in the amount of $107.83, invoice just turned in. Liftoff, LLC. Two bills dated 01/2022 in the amount of $90.00, invoice just turned in. NOW Micro inc. dated 02/14/2022 in the amount of $1,104.00, invoice just turned in. Widseth, Smith & Assoc. dated 08/20/2022 in the amount of $2,106.50, invoice just turned in. Total of $3,408.33. Motion to approve paying Auditor warrants and claims over 90 days (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Auditor – Treasurer: presented by Mary Hendrickson Licenses: None Motion to approve Tobacco License – New – Witts Island Lake Bait – Michael Witt – Shell Lake Township (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2A Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2B Gambling Permit – Detroit Lakes Lions Club for a Raffle, August 6, 2022, at Soo Pass Ranch in Lakeview Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2J Gambling Permit – Marshmallow Animal Shelter for a Raffle, September 24, 2022, at Pit 611 in Lake Eunice Township (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2D accepting Election Security Grant with High Point Network (Grimsley, Okeson) carried. Motion to appoint Board Chair as signatory on High Point Network Contract (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Human Services: presented by Denise Warren Motion to approve Family Group Decision Making Grant (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to approve Healthcare Procurement RFP – Families and Children (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Human Services Claims for Human Services, Public Health, and Transit. (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Assessor: presented by Lisa Will Motion to approve -$40.00 abatement on PIN 03.0106.001, -$80.00 abatement on PIN 03.0116.000, -$108.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.000, and -$136.00 abatement on PIN 16.0013.001 for a total of -$364.00 due to clerical error (Grimsley, Vareberg) carried. Highway: presented by Jim Olson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2F – Bid Award – SP 003-639-015 to Allstates Pavement Recycling of Rogers, MN with low bid in the amount of $44,900.99 (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2G – Bid Award – SP 003-622-036 to C&L Excavating, Inc of St. Joseph, MN with low bid in the amount of $5,071,254.50 (Okeson, Grimsley) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2H to purchase a 2024 Tandem Plow Truck (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2I to purchase a 2022 John Deere 333G Skid Steer (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Sheriff’s Office: presented by Deputy Sheriff Shane Richard Motion to approve purchase of AquaEye Sonar in the amount of $5,895 (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2K – to accept donation from ZIPS for squad car washes (Nelson, Okeson) carried. Transit: presented by Kevin Johnson Motion to approve Resolution 06-22-2C to approve 2023 Transit Grant Contracts and Agreements (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Planning & Zoning: presented by Kyle Vareberg Planning Commission Recommendations 06/07/2022: Request an Amendment to Conditional Use Permit Recorded Document number 680083 for stipulation numbers five through seven (5-7) and eleven (11) for a Commercial Planned Unit Development know as “Ly-Nee RV Park” – owners Richard and Dana Laine Stipulation #5 – Screening-transplant five (5) – six (6) feet high conifers at fifteen (15) foot intervals along Co 117, the North and South side, and back side of camper for screening, planted equally spaced to screen. Requested amendment: ten (10) – twelve (12) foot with thirty (30) foot spacing Stipulation #6 – “L” shaped wood fence at each RV site to hide loose items and garbage cans. Requested amendment: discussion on concealment of loose items. Stipulation #7 – Split rail fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high fence along North side with 90% opaque minimum. Requested amendment: Board fence along Co 117 and six (6) foot high length clarification Stipulation #11 – Access to park must be via existing driveway only. Requested amendment: install another driveway and make one-way through park. Lake Association and Neighbors requested board deny the amendments to the CPU: Clark Lee, Terry Ball, Yvonne Kangas, and Roger Ball Motion to accept changes to the CUP as requested (Vareberg) motion died due to lack of second. Motion to deny amendments to stipulations #5 & #6, amend stipulation #7 to remove split rail fence and relace with board fence, eliminate six (6) foot fence on north side to power pole once trees are established, and maintain trees on south side, amend stipulation #11 allow 2nd driveway upon Highway Department approval (Grimsley, Nelson) carried. Motion to form a subcommittee and appoint Commissioners Okeson and Nelson to review a short-term rental ordinance (Okeson, Vareberg) carried. Being no further business, Chair Knutson adjourned the meeting at 10:56 am. /s/ Pat Oman, County Administrator /s/Larry Knutson, Board Chair (July 10, 2022) 80379.
DL-Online

Helen Dibley

May 21, 1935 - July 6, 2022. FARGO, N.D. - Helen Dibley, 87, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Wednesday, July 6, in Essentia Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes. Arrangements by West-Kjos...
DL-Online

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The

NOTICE TO RESIDENTS OF CUBA TOWNSHIP The regular monthly board meetings of Cuba Township are held the first Monday of each month at the Cuba Town Hall for the months of May through October starting at 8:00 p.m. The board meets at the Lake Park City Center November thru April at 1:00 p.m. If the meeting falls on a holiday it will be held the following Monday. In case of inclement weather the meeting may be postponed until the second Monday of the month. Wesley Torgerson Cuba Township Clerk (July 10, 2022) 79865.
DL-Online

N O T I C E OF FILING DATES FOR City of

N O T I C E OF FILING DATES FOR City of Detroit Lakes Elected Officers D E T R O I T L A K E S, MINNESOTA Any eligible person desirous of having his or her name placed on the official ballot as a candidate shall file an affidavit with the City Clerk at 1025 Roosevelt Avenue and pay a fee of $5.00. Filings for City Office OPEN at 8:00 A.M. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 CLOSE at 4:30 P.M. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 OFFICERS TO BE ELECTED ARE AS FOLLOWS: COUNCIL MEMBER FIRST WARD One (1) Four-Year Term COUNCIL MEMBER SECOND WARD One (1) Four-Year Term COUNCIL MEMBER THIRD WARDOne (1) Four-Year Term ALDERMAN AT LARGE One (2) Four-Year Term City Election will be on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2022 Terms of elected officials begin first Monday in January, 2023 Dated this 6th day of July, 2022 Glori French, City Clerk 1025 Roosevelt Avenue Detroit Lakes, Minnesota (July 10, 2022) 80383.
DL-Online

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,450.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Randall S. Hultin and Nicole Hultin AKA Nicole Jean Hultin, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100853701030388762 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Loandepot.com, LLC SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 1, 2018, Becker County Recorder, as Document Number 654041 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4, thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding S. 13 degrees 01 minutes West 226.0 feet to the said point of beginning ; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 60.0 feet and South 06 degrees 11 minutes West 40.5 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said Township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 101.0 feet, more or less, along the centerline of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning thence running South 83 degrees 49 minutes East 399.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating. AND A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 NE 1/4) in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota, described as follows, to- wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4; thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 141.0 feet to the said point of beginning; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 85.0 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 69.0 feet, more or less, along the center line of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 85 degrees 58 minutes West 409.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning; thence running South 85 degrees 58 minutes East 409.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27652 County Rd 141, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0467.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JUNE 20, 2022: $159,678.09 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 30, 2022, 1:00PM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2023, or the next business day if February 28, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 1, 2022 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY__________________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (July 10, 17, 24 & 31; Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 79864.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
DL-Online

LeRoy “Jim” Fiedler

May 22, 1942 - June 14, 2022. PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. - LeRoy “Jim” Fiedler, 80, Pelican Rapids, Minn., died Tuesday, June 14, in his home. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Friday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. Pastor Gary Erdmann will officiate.
DL-Online

Detroit Mountain hosts monthly 'Women Take the Mountain' gathering

DETROIT LAKES — When a group of female reporters with the Detroit Lakes Tribune happened upon last month's listing in the local Chamber calendar about a Women Take the Mountain event at Detroit Mountain Recreation Area, they saw a one-night-only opportunity for a little pampering, with the bonus of some bonding over wine and cheese.
