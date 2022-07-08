Court news: Fargo man sentenced on Becker County sex charge

22-114340 NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 24, 2018 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $142,450.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Randall S. Hultin and Nicole Hultin AKA Nicole Jean Hultin, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 100853701030388762 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON THE MORTGAGE: Loandepot.com, LLC SERVICER: MidFirst Bank DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Filed October 1, 2018, Becker County Recorder, as Document Number 654041 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: MidFirst Bank LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4, thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding S. 13 degrees 01 minutes West 226.0 feet to the said point of beginning ; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 60.0 feet and South 06 degrees 11 minutes West 40.5 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said Township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 101.0 feet, more or less, along the centerline of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning thence running South 83 degrees 49 minutes East 399.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating. AND A tract of land in the Southwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter (SW 1/4 NE 1/4) in Section 26, Township 139 North of Range 41 West of the 5th P.M. in Minnesota, described as follows, to- wit: Beginning at an iron monument located on the Westerly line of the Township Road running in a Northerly and Southerly direction over and across the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 and which point of beginning is located as follows: Commencing at the NE corner of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4; thence proceeding Westerly 354.6 feet along the Northerly line of the said SW 1/4 NE 1/4 to a point; thence proceeding South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 141.0 feet to the said point of beginning; thence running South 13 degrees 01 minutes West 85.0 feet on and along the Westerly line of the said township road; thence running North 83 degrees 49 minutes West 399.0 feet, more or less, to the center of County Ditch #13; thence running Northerly 69.0 feet, more or less, along the center line of County Ditch #13 to a point which bears North 85 degrees 58 minutes West 409.0 feet, more or less, from the point of beginning; thence running South 85 degrees 58 minutes East 409.0 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning and there terminating PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27652 County Rd 141, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 PROPERTY IDENTIFICATION NUMBER: 08.0467.000 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Becker THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE GOOD THROUGH JUNE 20, 2022: $159,678.09 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 30, 2022, 1:00PM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Main Office, Lobby of Law Enforcement Center, 925 Lake Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56502 to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within 6 months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s) the personal representatives or assigns. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property, if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, is 11:59 p.m. on February 28, 2023, or the next business day if February 28, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES SECTION 582.032 DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN 5 UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED FOR AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. Dated: July 1, 2022 MidFirst Bank Assignee of Mortgagee LOGS LEGAL GROUP LLP BY__________________________ Melissa L. B. Porter - 0337778 Gary J. Evers - 0134764 Joseph M. Rossman - 0397070 Attorneys for Mortgagee LOGS Legal Group LLP 1715 Yankee Doodle Road, Suite 210 Eagan, MN 55121 (952) 831-4060 THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR (July 10, 17, 24 & 31; Aug. 7 & 14, 2022) 79864.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO