Since I was little, I have wanted to go into a business where I could transform spaces. This is mainly because of growing up watching my father, a builder in Columbia, do what I thought was the impossible. I remember riding around with him in his work truck to different sites and following the progress of a full kitchen or bath transformation. I could see a satisfaction he had when he had finalized a project and created something beautiful. I wanted to have this.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO