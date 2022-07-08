Dog Gone Fun 4H Club Quilt Raffle to Benefit BBPD K9 Unit

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team fell to Gothenburg at the Class B Area 6 tournament in Holdrege on Monday. It was Broken Bow’s first loss of the double elimination tournament meaning Broken Bow will still play for the championship on Tuesday. Gothenburg stayed alive in the tournament with a 6-3 win. The Gothenburg Melons used a big opening inning to key the win. After the first two batters were retired in the top of the first, Gothenburg put together a big 2 out rally scoring five runs highlighted by a three run homerun by designated hitter Aden McKenna. The Broken Bow offense was held to just three runs as Gothenburg pitcher Ethan Olson pitched a complete game surrendering just six hits and striking out 1. Max Denson and Owen Hartman combined for four of Broken Bow’s six hits. Denson was 2 for 4 with one run scored and Hartman was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in. The loss ends Broken Bow’s thirteen game winning streak dropping their overall record to 21-5. However, Broken Bow is still where they want to be and that is playing for the area tournament championship on Tuesday. There are now three teams remaining in the tournament. Gothenburg will play Holdrege, who defeated Minden 17-1 in an elimination game on Monday, at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Broken Bow at 7:30 for a winner take all championship game. The area tournament champion will earn a spot at the Class B state tournament which is scheduled to begin Saturday July 16 in Wahoo.

GOTHENBURG, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO