Broken Bow, NE

Dog Gone Fun 4H Club Quilt Raffle to Benefit BBPD K9 Unit

By Emily Barnett
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Left) BBPD K9 Sam (Right) Quilt being raffled by the Dog Gone Fun 4-H Club with proceeds going to help purchase safety equipment for the K9 Unit. BROKEN BOW—The Dog Gone Fun 4H Club is selling raffle tickets for the chance to win a handmade quilt. Proceeds from ticket sales will...

sandhillsexpress.com

Sand Hills Express

Donut Dash 5k Circles Town Square

BROKEN BOW – The dust from Crazy Days’ first round had hardly the time to settle before being kicked up once more by 40 runners on Saturday morning. The 5k Donut Dash, put on by the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce, welcomed two- and four-legged runners and walkers (and a biker or two, for good measure) from around the area on a single “hole-y” crusade: a glazed, sprinkled, or chocolate frosted donut for completing the run.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Memorial Services for Marjorie “Evelyn” Olson, age 94

Marjorie Evelyn (Moninger) Olson, 94, of Merna, Neb. peacefully joined her loved ones in Heaven on Friday May 6, 2022 at Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow after a life well lived. Evelyn was born February 16, 1928 in Eddyville to John E. and Luella (Fales) Moninger. Evelyn attended various...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

County Board of Supervisors Holds Property Valuation Hearings

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors concluded a two-day gauntlet of property valuation hearings on Friday. The board heard valuation protest claims from all corners of the county, both literal and figurative, and ranged from commercial to residential values, down to the increment of a single square foot.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow City Council Agenda 7/12

BROKEN BOW – The Broken Bow City Council will convene on Tuesday, July 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Municipal Building, and all community members are invited to attend. The keynote item will be the council’s consideration of entering a closed executive session, “for...
BROKEN BOW, NE
Sand Hills Express

Vehicle Accident Between Merna and Anselmo on Monday Afternoon

MERNA – Between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11 a vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Road 431 and Highway 2 in between Merna and Anselmo. First responders arrived within twenty minutes. On the scene, KCNI/KBBN witnessed several emergency vehicles from the Anselmo Volunteer Fire...
MERNA, NE
Sand Hills Express

Bow Juniors Fall to Gothenburg at Area Tournament but Still Advance to Championship Game

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team fell to Gothenburg at the Class B Area 6 tournament in Holdrege on Monday. It was Broken Bow’s first loss of the double elimination tournament meaning Broken Bow will still play for the championship on Tuesday. Gothenburg stayed alive in the tournament with a 6-3 win. The Gothenburg Melons used a big opening inning to key the win. After the first two batters were retired in the top of the first, Gothenburg put together a big 2 out rally scoring five runs highlighted by a three run homerun by designated hitter Aden McKenna. The Broken Bow offense was held to just three runs as Gothenburg pitcher Ethan Olson pitched a complete game surrendering just six hits and striking out 1. Max Denson and Owen Hartman combined for four of Broken Bow’s six hits. Denson was 2 for 4 with one run scored and Hartman was 2 for 4 with 2 runs batted in. The loss ends Broken Bow’s thirteen game winning streak dropping their overall record to 21-5. However, Broken Bow is still where they want to be and that is playing for the area tournament championship on Tuesday. There are now three teams remaining in the tournament. Gothenburg will play Holdrege, who defeated Minden 17-1 in an elimination game on Monday, at 5 p.m. with the winner advancing to play Broken Bow at 7:30 for a winner take all championship game. The area tournament champion will earn a spot at the Class B state tournament which is scheduled to begin Saturday July 16 in Wahoo.
GOTHENBURG, NE
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Board of Supervisor’s Agenda 7/12

BROKEN BOW – The Custer County Board of Supervisors will convene in a regular session on Tuesday, July 12. The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on the top floor of the Custer County Courthouse, and is open to all. Among the usual business items such as monthly...
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Juniors Defeat Holdrege and Secure a Spot in Area Tournament Championship Game

The Broken Bow American Legion juniors baseball team secured a spot in the Class B Area 6 tournament championship game with a win over Holdrege on Sunday night. Broken Bow jumped out to a 5-0 lead but Holdrege came back to cut Bow’s lead to 5-4 heading into the fifth. Broken Bow scored three runs in the fifth inning and one more in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-4 but Holdrege took advantage of a Broken Bow error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning to score three runs and make the score 9-7 going into the 7th. Bow would put the game away in the top of the 7th as they batted through the order and scored five runs. Holdrege scored a run in the bottom of the 7th to make the final score 14-8. Max Denson had a huge night at the plate going 4 for 5 with three runs scored and 2 RBI. Denson collected his 7th homerun of the season at the juniors level with a solo shot to lead off the third inning. Tayte Thorton was 3 for 5 at the plate with 1 run scored and 3 RBI. Coy Wardyn was 2 for 4 with 4 runs scored and 3 RBI and Brycen Woodward also had a multi hit game going 2 for 5 with 2 runs batted in. Broken Bow is now 21-4 on the season and has won 13 in a row.
BROKEN BOW, NE

