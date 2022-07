CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two days before Independence Day in 2017, the most amazing thing happened. Our good friend, Patti, married Heather and me in front of a small group of family and friends gathered at my niece’s house. On one side of us, a view of the willow tree, pond and wooded backyard – and on the other, the faces of people we love and who love us. It was a very good day.

