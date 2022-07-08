ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rep. Baker: New THC edibles law could be reversed

By Madison Quinn
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLMAR, Minn. – State Representative Dave Baker says he’s “not a happy camper” that edibles and beverages containing T-H-C are now...

Comments / 28

elaine soltis
2d ago

That will only increase people purchasing through the black market. Seems to me that is what you want??

Charlie
2d ago

Ok I guess you have the whole state a reason to vote blue and if we take the Senate full weed legalization will happen. So I guess in an odd way thank you for helping with legalization in your own strange backwards way

Greg Olson
2d ago

Of course a republican would want to negate any positive steps forward. What a surprise.

