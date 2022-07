All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Stretching from Mexico to the Pacific Northwest, California’s coast is vast, diverse, and beautiful. Amidst thousands of miles of California coastline, Big Sur stands out as among the most beautiful and enchanting places in the Golden State. Technically speaking, Big Sur is a stretch of coastline in central California. Any photograph of Big Spur can explain its enduring appeal.

CARMEL VALLEY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO