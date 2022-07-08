Staten Island hit-and-run driver with 11 license suspensions arrested nearby after pedestrian’s death

A Staten Island father of four on his nightly neighborhood walk was struck and killed by a scofflaw hit-and-run-driver whose license was suspended for an 11th time, police said Friday.

Alex Fakih, 49, died at Richmond University Medical Center about five hours after the fatal Thursday night crash at St. Julian Place and Van Duzer St., cops said.

“I was in the room with him when he passed,” said the victim’s shaken wife Janet Fakih, 48. “They were trying to resuscitate him ... I still can’t believe it.”

Fakih was crossing the street while strolling through the Tompkinsville neighborhood around 9:30 p.m. when 65-year-old Waldemar Gonzalez slammed into him with his blue 2004 Ford pickup, according to police.

Gonzalez, also of Staten Island, was driving with a suspended license when stopped by officers a short distance away from the crash scene. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, cops said. His record showed 10 previous suspensions.

The dead man’s wife, sitting with other devastated family members, said Fakih was a well-known and well-liked figure in the neighborhood.

“Everybody on the block knows him,” she said. “When you’re doing something, he goes there to help. When you’re sitting outside, he’ll walk to you and open a conversation. He always lends a helping hand.”

Gonzalez acknowledged leaving the scene and laid the blame for the fatal accident on the victim, according to a criminal complaint.

“It’s not my fault,” he said. “You know he came off (the) curb. I can’t brake, I hit, then bang.”

Gonzalez’s address was a ramshackle residence used as a boarding house, with trash strewn across the yard and missing windows.

“That house, there’s always fights,” said a neighbor. “It never stops. It’s every day.”

Only a short time earlier, a Staten Island motorcycle accident left its driver critically injured and his passenger in stable condition. The bike slammed into a stanchion supporting the elevated train tracks on Woodvale Ave around 9 p.m. on Thursday, cops said.

Both riders were flew off the motorcycle and were taken to Staten Island University Hospital.