Nicole Kidman Gets Slick in Little Black Dress With Pointy Pumps at Balenciaga After-Party With Keith Urban

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfdSg_0gYqeJlc00

Nicole Kidman hit Balenciaga’s after-party sparkling style.

After walking in Balenciaga’s Haute Couture runway show earlier on Wednesday, the actress attended the luxury brand’s after-party in Paris. Other stars like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid, who shared the runway with Kidman, also attended the dinner later that evening. Kidman’s husband, country musician Keith Urban, also joined his wife to the after-party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUju9_0gYqeJlc00
Kidman arriving at Balenciaga dinner on July 6 in Paris. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

The “Big Little Lies” star went with a sleek black look to the dinner. She wore an off-the-shoulder mini dress that was completely covered in sequins. The dress featured a long train as well. Kidman added dark opaque tights under her dress, and she accessorized with blue drop earrings as well as a wrapped bracelet. She finished off her look with a pair of black shiny pointed-toe pumps. Her classic heels featured a thin stiletto heel that reached at least 3 inches in height.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13f3lN_0gYqeJlc00
Kidman and Urban arriving at Balenciaga dinner on July 6 in Paris. CREDIT: Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

When it comes to Kidman’s style, she tends to fancy sophisticated and refined silhouettes. For the 2022 Oscars, Kidman donned a custom Armani Privé gown in a gray-blue tone that had a corset bodice, which she wore with a pair of gray silky pointed-toe pumps that matched her dress flawlessly. More recently, she recently wore a yellow long-sleeve gown from Prada that featured peachy-pink feathers that added contrast to the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, “The Northman.”

The “Being the Ricardos” actress has also ventured into the fashion industry before her Balenciaga runway debut, having starred in campaigns for labels like Jimmy Choo and Chanel.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Kidman’s best red carpet looks over the years.

