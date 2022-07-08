ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

German energy giant Uniper asks for bailout amid Ukraine war

By FRANK JORDANS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNWzz_0gYqeIst00
Germany Uniper File--- File picture shows exterior view of the 'Bierwang' gas storage facility of the 'Uniper' energy company in Unterreit near Munich, Germany, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file) (Matthias Schrader)

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged Friday to help troubled energy giant Uniper after it asked the government for a bailout to cope with surging prices for natural gas due to the war in Ukraine.

In a statement, Uniper said the “stabilization measures” it is seeking were “aimed at ceasing the current accumulation of substantial losses, covering Uniper’s liquidity needs and protecting Uniper’s investment-grade credit rating.”

Scholz assured the company — Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas — of the government's support.

“This is a company that is of great important to large parts of the economy and to many consumers,” he said during a visit to a trade fair in Munich. “Everyone can be sure: we will play our part to save Uniper.”

The company said its major shareholder, Finland-based Fortum, was also in talks with the German government to “address the negative impact of the current gas supply restrictions on Uniper.”

“Fortum’s proposal includes a restructuring of Uniper aiming at establishing a security of supply company under the ownership of the German government,” it said.

While the government could take a big stake in Uniper to keep the company afloat or let it pass on higher purchasing costs to consumers, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Friday that the next steps were still being discussed.

“We won’t let a systemically relevant company become insolvent and cause turbulences on the global energy markets,” he said. "We will act.”

Uniper downgraded its financial outlook for this year last week, pointing to a sharp reduction in gas deliveries by Russia’s Gazprom in recent weeks that has forced it to buy substitute supplies at significantly higher prices.

“Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens,” it said at the time.

Germany activated the second phase of its three-stage emergency plan for gas supplies last month. Triggering the third stage would allow the government to determine which sectors and companies gas suppliers need to prioritize, effectively amounting to state energy rationing.

___

Follow all AP stories on the fallout from the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Security#Gazprom#Ukraine#German#Russian
The Associated Press

In Mideast, Biden cites 'bone deep' bond between US, Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Joe Biden opened his first visit to the Mideast as president on Wednesday by declaring a “bone deep” bond between the United States and Israel and pledging to strengthen economic connections between the two countries going forward. He did not mention one of the larger goals of his visit: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials that he is committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. “We have a full agenda over the next few days, because the relationship between Israel and the United States covers every issue that matters to our mutual future,” said Biden, who was making his 10th visit to Israel. “We are united in our shared values and our shared vision.” Israeli officials said Iran’s quickly evolving nuclear program is at the top of their agenda for talks with the U.S. president. Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal, brokered by Barack Obama in 2015 and abandoned by Donald Trump in 2018, a key priority as he entered office.
POTUS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
68K+
Followers
119K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy