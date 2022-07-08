ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Thousands march in Bosnia in memory of Srebrenica massacre

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aA67A_0gYqdpbj00
Women pray next to the truck carrying 50 coffins with remains of the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Friday, July 8, 2022. The remains of the 50 recently identified victims of Srebrenica Genocide will be transported to the Memorial centre in Potocari where they will be buried on July 11, the anniversary of the Genocide. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) (Armin Durgut / Associated Press)

NEZUK, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Thousands of people joined a peace march on Friday through forests in eastern Bosnia in memory of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since World War II.

The 100-kilometre (60-mile) march traces a route taken by men and boys from the Bosniak ethnic group, which is made up primarily of Muslims, as they tried to flee Srebrenica after it was captured by Bosnian Serb forces in the closing days of the country’s interethnic war in the 1990s.

“I came here with my two sons and 50 other people from my hometown to pay respect to the victims, to remember their plight,” said Ademir Mesic from the northwestern Bosnian town of Bosanska Krupa.

“At some moments, in some places we passed by, I felt my skin creep,” said Mirce Malic from the northeastern town of Tuzla. “It is hard to think about what the (massacre) victims have gone through, walking through here and not knowing what awaits them around the corner.”

In July 1995, at least 8,000 Bosniak males were separated by Serb troops from their wives, mothers and sisters, chased through woods around Srebrenica and killed by those forces.

Bosnian Serb soldiers dumped the victims’ bodies in numerous mass graves scattered around the eastern town in an attempt to hide the evidence of the crime.

Newly identified victims are reburied each year on July 11 — the anniversary of the day the killing began in 1995 — in the vast and still expanding memorial cemetery outside Srebrenica.

So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at the cemetery. The remains of 50 more victims, recently found in mass graves and identified through DNA analysis, will be put to rest there on Monday. On Friday, people lined Sarajevo’s main street as a huge truck bearing their coffins passed by on its way to Srebrenica.

The truck stopped in front of Bosnia’s presidency where the people paying respect tucked flowers into its canvas. Among them was Fatima Aljic, whose son, husband and brother were killed in the massacre. Aljic is still searching for their remains.

“Every year I come to bid farewell to the victims and it is difficult — it is very hard,” Aljic said before tearing up. “It would be hard even to witness what happened to us happening to someone else, let alone to experience it yourself.”

The Srebrenica killings were the bloody crescendo of the war in Bosnia, which came after the breakup of Yugoslavia unleashed nationalistic passions and territorial ambitions that set Bosnian Serbs against the country’s two other main ethnic factions — Croats and Bosniaks.

The massacre has been declared a genocide by international and national courts, but Serb leaders in Bosnia and neighbouring Serbia continue to downplay or even deny it despite the irrefutable evidence of what happened.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre, bury victims

Thousands of peoplw converged on the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica Monday to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe’s only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and attend the funeral of 50 recently identified victims. As mourners from around Bosnia and the world were arriving in Srebrenica, families of victims...
SOCIETY
allthatsinteresting.com

How Anneliese Kohlmann Became One Of The Most Ruthless Female Nazi Guards During World War II

Anneliese Kohlmann brutally beat and sexually exploited female concentration camp prisoners — but she was sentenced to just two years in prison for her war crimes. Anneliese Kohlmann put on her SS uniform late into World War II. Before becoming a concentration camp guard, Kohlmann lived a very quiet life. But by the time the camps were liberated in 1945, Kohlmann had created her own legacy of being one of the most ruthless SS guards in the Nazi regime.
GERMANY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srebrenica Massacre#Serbia#Protest#Bosniak#Muslims#Bosnian#Bosanska Krupa
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Revealed: How SS overlord Heinrich Himmler developed the Final Solution after feeling 'sympathy' for Nazi troops ordered to shoot dead 33,000 Jews at 1941 Babi Yar massacre... and thinking: 'there must be another way to do this'

The Final Solution was developed after Heinrich Himmler witnessed the horror of the Babi Yar massacre of more than 33,000 Jews and decided 'there has got to be another way of doing this', historian James Holland said. Babi Yar, a ravine on the edge of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, became...
ARTnews

Dam Threatens to Drown the 5,000-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian City of Ashur

Click here to read the full article. Iraq, facing a threat to its water supply as a result of the ongoing climate crisis, is considering creating a new dam that could flood the ancient city of Ashur. The city just reopened to the public in April. The Makhoul dam is located roughly 25 miles from the ancient city, which would not only flood it, along with more than 200 other heritage sites, but would also displace up to 250,000 people currently living in the area. “The impact of the dam’s construction has not been sufficiently studied, and to date there have been...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Protests
The Associated Press

On Greece's Santorini, 13 cloistered nuns pray for the world

THIRA, Greece (AP) — Cruise-ship tourists crowding souvenir shops and couples chasing the perfect Instagram sunset throng the alleyway outside the Monastery of St. Catherine, steps from Santorini’s world-famous volcanic cliffs. Inside this convent on one of the trendiest islands in Greece, a predominantly Christian Orthodox country, 13 cloistered Catholic nuns devote their lives to praying for those visitors and for the world. It’s a crucial if often misunderstood mission within the church, where constant prayer is deemed necessary to support more outwardly engaged ministries. “In such a touristy island, the last thing one thinks about is praying — so we are the ones who do it,” Sister Lucía María de Fátima, the prioress, said on a recent morning.
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

17 Countries That Have Changed Their Names

The British colony of South Rhodesia – today Zimbabwe – was named for the 19th-century English politician and entrepreneur Cecil Rhodes. Rhodes expected that it would always bear his name. “Did you ever hear of a country’s name being changed?” he once asked rhetorically. If he only knew. It’s one thing for a company to […]
WORLD
Phys.org

Austria and Hungary fight nature to stop lake vanishing

Kitesurfers and windsurfers dot picturesque Lake Neusiedl on the Austrian-Hungarian border –- but the water is so low some get stuck in the mud. The salt lake and its marshes—the largest of its kind in Europe and a UNESCO world heritage site—could soon run completely dry, and locals are worried.
EUROPE
TheConversationAU

How Operation Phoenix exported violence from Australia to Yugoslavia

Fifty years ago this month, in June 1972, Yugoslavia’s Territorial Defence Force was desperately trying to contain and kill militants associated with the Australian-based Croatian Revolutionary Brotherhood. For the second time in ten years, foreign-based nationalists were attempting to incite a revolt against the country’s Communist Party government, headed by president Josip Tito. Their aim was to create a Croatia independent of the rest of Yugoslavia. Believing that now was the time for a revolutionary uprising of Croatians, and having learnt from the smaller, unsuccessful attack in 1963, the militants devised a daring plan to strike deep into the heart...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Ex-detainee of Australia’s offshore refugee detention centre shares fears over UK Rwanda plan

When Ellie Shakiba arrived on Nauru island, a 21km-square patch of rock in the Pacific Ocean, she thought she wouldn’t be there for long.She had survived a perilous journey from Iran, through Indonesia, into the hands of people smugglers and across the Indian Ocean. Her head full of warm expectations about the Western world, she had hoped that Australia would house her as a refugee. Instead, she was shipped to a detention centre 2,800 miles away.Looking around, there was very little except a collection of nylon tents covered inside and out with carcinogenic cadmium-laced dust – a legacy from when...
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

26 Cities Destroyed by War in the Last 200 Years

In early March of this year, just a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two towns in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region – Volnovakha and Schastia – lay utterly destroyed after days of bombardment that targeted civilian infrastructure. By mid-April, bombs had destroyed 95% of the port city of Mariupol. Russian airstrikes, shelling, and missiles […]
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Israel to Examine Reports of Decades-Old Grave for Buried Egyptian Soldiers

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Sunday that his office would investigate reports of a mass grave in central Israel containing the bodies of Egyptian commandos who were killed during the 1967 Middle East war. Lapid's office said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought up the...
MIDDLE EAST
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
72K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy