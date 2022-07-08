Findings of whip review to be published on Tuesday

The British Horseracing Authority will publish its long-awaited whip review on Tuesday.

The review was recommended by the independently-chaired Horse Welfare Board as part of its five-year welfare strategy published in February 2020, with a consultation taking views from the industry and wider public on a range of whip-related issues advised.

That work was put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the public consultation took place last year ahead of further detailed discussion by the Whip Consultation Steering Group – the body which was formed to assess the responses to the consultation and propose any recommendations that may go before the BHA board.

A report in the Daily Mail on Thursday suggested the revised rules will mean any jump jockey who strikes their mount 12 times in a big race could have their horse disqualified and be suspended for up to a month.

It claimed Flat riders would be penalised in the same way if they were to strike their mount 11 times, although both codes would allow leeway if a rider demonstrates a need to ensure their safety or that of fellow riders.

The BHA declined to comment on the report, but will publish the review at 1pm on Tuesday, with a series of recommendations regarding rules, guidelines, penalties and procedures related to the use of the whip expected to be unveiled.

