Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (7/8/22): Scotty Cameron Special Select Newport 2

By Gianni Magliocco
GolfWRX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It...

ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship

Tiger Woods is in the middle of his preparation for The Open Championship which begins this Thursday at St. Andrews Links in Scotland. Together with fellow pro Justin Thomas, Woods practiced some shots at the said course recently, but that wasn’t even the best takeaway from that little trip to the links. Here is a […] The post Tiger Woods absolutely destroys Justin Thomas with epic troll job ahead of The Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship

Tiger Woods is ready to roll for the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Woods famously enjoys participating in the event, and even admitted to missing the US Open to rest for the Open Championship. There are some people in the golf world who believe Woods can win this year’s event. However, don’t include golf legend […] The post Gary Player drops Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy truth bombs ahead of Open Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Independent

Tiger Woods turns on the style during practice round at St Andrews

Tiger Woods ended his second practice round at St Andrews in style as he continued his preparations for the 150th Open Championship on Sunday.Woods, who won two of his three Open titles on the Old Course in 2000 and 2005, drove the green on the par-four 18th before leaving an eagle putt from around 20 feet short of the hole.The 15-time major winner was again accompanied by US PGA champion Justin Thomas, the pair having spent Saturday evening walking the course with a handful of clubs and hitting chips and putts on and around the vast greens.Woods did not speak...
Golf Digest

Pro golfer holes out the shot of his life to shoot 59

It’s already been an extraordinary year for Ben Griffin. The 26-year-old out of North Carolina earned his first status on the Korn Ferry Tour for the current campaign, and with three second-place finishes on his tab already, he’s in third place in the standings and well on his way to competing fulltime on the PGA Tour in 2022-23.
SAINT SIMONS ISLAND, GA
The Spun

Major Sponsor 'Pauses' Partnership With 2 LIV Golfers

A pair of golfers in the LIV Golf Series will reportedly be down a major sponsorship going forward. Over the weekend, Mastercard senior VP of communications Seth Eisen confirmed that the brand has paused its relationship with Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell, citing "uncertainties around their standing." We have paused...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods is making Open gear changes — starting with his iconic putter

It’s an Open Championship tradition unlike any other. That would, of course, be Tiger Woods making equipment changes right before the Open Championship. The 15-time major winner has tinkered with his setup at recent majors, but there’s one change we’ve come to expect from Woods at golf’s oldest championship.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four top-10 players miss cut at Genesis Scottish Open week before 150th Open Championship in St. Andrews

Being on the wrong side of the luck of the draw did in some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. After sublime conditions Thursday morning, the winds picked up and the temps dropped for the second wave of players. And their scorecards reflected the change Mother Nature dished up.
thecomeback.com

Jack Nicklaus discusses LIV Golf and Greg Norman

A lot of notable golfers have made their opinions very clear about LIV Golf, but one person who has tried to stay out of the fray is PGA Tour legend Jack Nicklaus. Nicklaus has been relatively silent as several PGA golfers have left to play with LIV Golf. When asked about it, Nicklaus has often declined to get into details, other than to say he was offered a role and declined.
CBS Sports

2022 Scottish Open leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 4 on Sunday

Three rounds are complete at the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open, and 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele looks to make it back-to-back wins in his past two PGA Tour starts heading into Sunday's action. The No. 11-ranked Schauffele holds a two-stroke lead over Rafa Cabrera Bello at 7 under after making a Saturday surge with a 4-under 66, which tied for the lowest round of the day. That came just a day after Schauffele put himself back into contention with a 5-under 65 in the second round, the lowest score of any player that day.
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Photo Going Viral

Two of the greatest golfers in history got together for a photoshoot at The Open this Monday afternoon. Tiger Woods, 46, linked up with Jack Nicklaus, 82, to get a picture at St. Andrews on Monday. It might be one the most legendary pictures in the sport's history. "Tiger. Jack....
Golf Channel

Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday. A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.
SAINT ANDREWS, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Barbasol Championship prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player

It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask this week’s winners, Xander Schauffele and Trey Mullinax. The latter made a 14-footer for birdie on the final hole to take a one-shot lead at 25 under and win the 2022 Barbasol Championship to earn not only his first PGA Tour win, but the final spot in the field for next week’s 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old shot a 6-under 66 on Sunday to earn $666,000 and hold off a charging Kevin Streelman, who missed his birdie putt on the 18th that would’ve forced a playoff and instead netted him a $403,300 payday.
