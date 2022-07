Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will be remembered for his “global leadership through unchartered times” following his “incredibly sad” death, Boris Johnson has said.Mr Abe, 67, was shot from behind during a campaign speech in western Japan on Friday and later died in hospital.The shooting prompted shock and sadness among British politicians as the news emerged on Friday morning.Mr Johnson was joined by his predecessor Theresa May in expressing her sorrow at the death of Mr Abe, who called the shooting of her friend “truly heartbreaking”.Mr Johnson tweeted: “Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe.“His global leadership through unchartered times...

