ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson needs to go ‘immediately’ and can’t ‘limp on’ as prime minister, says Angela Rayner

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YCsMW_0gYqc4gO00

Boris Johnson needs to step down as prime minister “immediately” because the country is at a “very difficult crossroad”, Angela Rayner has said.

The deputy Labour leader criticised Mr Johnson’s decision to “limp on” after he vowed to remain in power until his successor is elected.

“He’s been proven as a liar, someone that’s engulfed in sleaze,” Ms Rayner said.

“What we have said to the Conservatives is that they should draw a line and tell Boris Johnson he has to go and he has to go immediately.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Queen’s role in Boris Johnson’s departure and appointment of new prime minister

The Queen will play an important constitutional role in the appointment of a new prime minister following Boris Johnson’s departure.Mr Johnson - the 14th prime minister of the monarch’s 70-year reign - will have to travel to see the head of state to formally tender his resignation - usually after his successor as Conservative Party leader has been appointed.The beleaguered prime minister is reported to have phoned the Queen on Thursday morning as a courtesy as he prepared to tell the nation he was quitting, although Buckingham Palace declined to comment.The pair had their weekly meeting by telephone on Wednesday...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Rayner
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limp#Uk#Labour#Conservatives
Daily Mail

Shinzo Abe's widow who broke the rules: Ex- DJ Akie, 60, champions LGBT rights and 'womenomics' that at times put her at odds with her conservative husband - but she stayed by his side through health issues and career woes

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has died in hospital after being shot at a campaign speech, is survived by his wife Akie, a progressive socialite and former radio DJ who broke with convention by carving out a role for herself on the world stage. The daughter of a...
SOCIETY
USA TODAY

Ex-Japanese PM Abe shot and killed, a look at Boris Johnson's exit: 5 Things podcast

On today's episode of the 5 Things podcast: Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Abe shot and killed. The apparent assassination happened during a campaign speech. Plus, international correspondent Kim Hjelmgaard tells us what exactly happened surrounding British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's resignation, former White House counsel Pat Cipollone will testify to the Jan. 6 committee, money reporter Bailey Schulz gives a gas price update and U.S. hiring may be slowing down.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Harry reveals 'significant tensions' with Queen's top aide as he sues Home Office in police protection row: Duke says it was not 'appropriate' for Sir Edward Young to have been involved in decision to remove his Met bodyguards, High Court hears

Prince Harry had a strained relationship with one of the Queen's top aides, the High Court has today been hold. 'Significant tensions' are said to have existed between the Duke of Sussex and the Queen's Private Secretary, Sir Edward Young, according to the prince's legal team. The pair's relationship was...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Emmanuel Macron is 'physically and psychologically exhausted' and 'speculation is growing that he is depressed' as he faces second term with no parliamentary majority

French president Emmanuel Macron is said to be tired and depressed following the loss of his parliamentary majority on June 20. The president is heard sighing in front of his companions, saying 'we are all tired' after a long and bitterly-fought election campaign, according to Le Monde, with friends describing him as 'dazed', 'blocked' and 'absent'.
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘considering peerage for Nadine Dorries’

Boris Johnson is thought to be considering a peerage for his most loyal cabinet minister Nadine Dorries as part of his resignation honours list.The prime minister is reportedly planning to put his culture secretary into the House of Lords as part of a tradition allowing him to recommend certain appointments before leaving No 10.According to the Sunday Times, Ms Dorries is “expected” to go to the upper chamber and depart frontline politics for novel writing after Mr Johnson’s downfall.Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, and billionaire Tory donor Michael Hintze are also said to be in...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

738K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy