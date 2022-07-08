Zoey Deutch Goes Glamorously Dark in Tube Top & Wavy Skirt With Strappy Heels for Giorgio Armani’s 2022 Haute Couture Fashion Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Zoey Deutch started off Paris Fashion Week with a bang in an all-black outfit.

The actress was snapped leaving her hotel in Paris for the Giorgio Armani Haute Couture show. The venue was described as intimate with a polished, glamorous collection that featured garments doused in rhinestones and glistening formalwear.

Zoey Deutch leaving her hotel for Armani show during Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Deutch was one of many stars to attend the highly-anticipated fashion show, including a favorite of the brand, Anne Hathaway, who also sat on the front row.

Deutch wore a black fitted tube top under an oversized black blazer slung over the blonde’s shoulders. The blazer had lengthy sleeves and an overall matte finish, save for the lapels which were slightly shiny under the flash of cameras. The star wore a maxi-length black and white skirt with a whimsical, asymmetrical hem lined in white. The end of the skirt was wavy and without a clear direction, dipping and crawling up the star’s legs, falling and ebbing like waves.

She wore no visible jewelry, and kept her makeup natural and light. The actress styled her blond hair down and in a middle part, keeping her locks straight and smooth for a chic appearance.

Deutch opted for a beloved style of heel, finding herself set on black strappy heels with thick straps and rounded toes. The black shoes are also slightly shiny under the camera’s flash, mirroring the lapels of the jacket Deutch wore on her shoulders.

The heels are blocky and sturdy, giving the actress freedom to move and step comfortably. A black-on-black outfit, if done right, is the epitome of simple elegance.

