ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Youngkin’s PAC takes in more than $1.5 million and other Virginia headlines

By Staff Report
virginiamercury.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A search warrant affidavit alleges one of the two suspects arrested in connection to a July 4th mass shooting plan in Richmond may have ties to the “Los Zetas” gang.—Richmond Times-Dispatch. • A woman...

www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

The legal odds uncertain on skill games’ future in Virginia

BRISTOL — On the Virginia side of State Street and in many convenience stores and establishments in the commonwealth, one can walk in, buy gas, soda, coffee, snacks or a Virginia Lottery ticket. A customer can also sidle up to a padded chair in front of a row of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin’s anti-mandate approach fails to boost Virginia vaccination rates

Days after taking office, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin released a new COVID-19 action plan that pledged to boost vaccine uptake without mandating the shots. “My administration’s campaign to increase vaccination rates is taking a different approach than in the past,” the governor wrote in an editorial published by the Bristol Herald Courier a few weeks later. Youngkin had repealed a directive from former Gov. Ralph Northam that mandated vaccines for executive branch employees, and was hoping that an individual-choice approach — coupled with his own support for the shots themselves — could sway skeptical Virginians.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vinton, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WSET

Bob Good hosts pro-life rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Dozens came out in front of the state capitol on Saturday celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade and rallying to abolish abortion. Mary Katherine Bennett came from Forest, Virginia to the rally. She’s a mom of six children. “I have rejoiced when I...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Some upset by rollback of expanded early inmate release in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some Virginians are rallying against a new law that went into effect July first that rolls back expanded early inmate release. Jennifer Dalton of Ignite Justice put on the rally in Echo Lake Park Saturday morning. Dalton said she had to gather advocacy groups together following the sudden rollback of a law that would let some incarnated people out early.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Snyder
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia Department of Agriculture expanding spotted Lanternfly quarantine

The first spotted Lanternfly in the United States was found in Pennsylvania in 2014, and the first one in Virginia was found in 2018 in Frederick County. The Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine was established a year later to slow the spread of the invasive insect, as well as to protect businesses who would otherwise have to impose restrictions on products shipped to and from areas it inhabits.
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

McEachin Announces Over $7.8 Million Grant For Childhood Immunizations In Virginia

Washington, D.C. – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to the Virginia Department of Health for $7,860,287 for childhood immunizations. “Thanks to scientific advancements and the development of immunizations, many deadly diseases have been nearly eradicated, saving millions of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia adds 2 new Amtrak round trips to Washington

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring to eight the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael McLaughlin,...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

2 New Amtrak Round Trips Start Monday Between Virginia and DC

New round-trip Amtrak routes will start Monday between Washington, D.C. and two Virginia cities: Norfolk and Roanoke. The additions will bring the number of state-funded round trips from the nation's capital to eight, The Washington Post reported Saturday. “We’re adding more options for people at the right time,” said Michael...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Los Zetas#The#Washington Post#Roanoke Times#Washington Commanders#Congress#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cardinalnews.org

The two Virginia ‘Easter eggs’ in the ‘Elvis’ movie

It has come to my attention that I have not written about Elvis. I have written about the governor, but not the King of Rock ’n’ Roll. Today, I shall make up for that grievous oversight. The occasion is the new biopic now playing in the proverbial “theater...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Northern Virginia town adopts gun buyback ordinance

(The Center Square) – A town in northern Virginia has adopted a gun buyback ordinance, which will allow residents to receive compensation for giving unwanted firearms to the town. The Dumfries Town Council approved the gun buyback program at a meeting this week. The ordinance the council adopted authorizes...
DUMFRIES, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Virginia Receives $22.7 Million to Reclaim Abandoned Mine Lands

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) is getting a significant increase in funding to reclaim abandoned mine land features across the Commonwealth. The agency was awarded $22,790,000 in federal funding which will significantly increase the projects and job opportunities made possible through the Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy