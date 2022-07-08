Johnny Depp donating money from his NFTs to a charity linked with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has donated his NFT earnings to a charity associated with Amber Heard.

The actor's Never Fear Truth NFT had raised “nearly $800,000 (£666,530) in total donations”, which was split between four organisations.

A tweet clarified the beneficiaries as "Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, [and] the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles."

They added: "We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment - making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date – and we are excited to build on this success and making an even greater impact going forward."

The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles has ties with Depp's ex-wife, who said her $7 million (£5.8 million) divorce settlement in 2016 would be split across two charities.

At the time, she said, "The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past ten years."

"Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves," she claimed.

During the pair's famous trial, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez pressed Heard about not fulfilling her promise, which led to a debate around the definitions of "donate" and "pledge". Heard claimed she had every intention of honouring those pledges but had been unable to due to Depp taking her to court.

"Ms. Heard, respectfully, that's not my question." Vasquez said, "So as of today, you have not donated—paid—$7 million of your divorce settlement to charity, right?"

"I have not been able to fulfil those obligations yet," Heard responded.

The Aquaman actress also said: "I pledged the entirety to charity. When you say you buy a house, you don’t pay for the entire house at one time. You pay it over time."

