ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Johnny Depp donating money from his NFTs to a charity linked with Amber Heard

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JdKL_0gYqao4r00

Johnny Depp has donated his NFT earnings to a charity associated with Amber Heard.

The actor's Never Fear Truth NFT had raised “nearly $800,000 (£666,530) in total donations”, which was split between four organisations.

A tweet clarified the beneficiaries as "Perth Children’s Hospital Foundation (via CAF America), Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (via CAF America), The Footprint Coalition, [and] the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles."

They added: "We are grateful and very thankful to the Never Fear Truth community for this tremendous accomplishment - making this project one of the most philanthropic NFT sales to date – and we are excited to build on this success and making an even greater impact going forward."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles has ties with Depp's ex-wife, who said her $7 million (£5.8 million) divorce settlement in 2016 would be split across two charities.

At the time, she said, "The donation will be divided equally between the ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union), with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past ten years."

"Money played no role for me personally and never has, except to the extent that I could donate it to charity and, in doing so, hopefully help those less able to defend themselves," she claimed.

During the pair's famous trial, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez pressed Heard about not fulfilling her promise, which led to a debate around the definitions of "donate" and "pledge". Heard claimed she had every intention of honouring those pledges but had been unable to due to Depp taking her to court.

"Ms. Heard, respectfully, that's not my question." Vasquez said, "So as of today, you have not donated—paid—$7 million of your divorce settlement to charity, right?"

"I have not been able to fulfil those obligations yet," Heard responded.

The Aquaman actress also said: "I pledged the entirety to charity. When you say you buy a house, you don’t pay for the entire house at one time. You pay it over time."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Camille Vasquez Reacts to ‘Disappointing’ Relationship Rumors After Amber Heard Trial

Crossing the line. Lawyer Camille Vasquez is not thrilled that she must address rumors that allege she dated client Johnny Depp. The attorney, 37, found it "disappointing" to see speculation that her behavior with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 58, was "in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear," Vasquez told […]
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Sports New Hairdo As He Arrives In Paris To Shoot New Movie Following Amber Heard Trial — Photos

Out and about! Johnny Depp was spotted in late June — almost one month after his trial against Amber Heard wrapped. The actor, 59, sported a new hairdo and looked to be in a good mood as he got off the plane. Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!The Pirates of the Caribbean star wore a newsboy cap, in addition to a jacket and matching pants. Depp also had his hair in braids. BUSTED! GOFUNDME DELETES CAMPAIGN TO DONATE $1M TO AMBER HEARD FOLLOWING DEFAMATION TRIAL LOSSOn Monday, June 27, it was rumored that Depp was maybe going...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
OK! Magazine

Dolph Lundgren Spills Tea On Working With 'Aquaman' Costar Amber Heard & If They're In Touch

Dolph Lundgren is opening up about what it was like working with Amber Heard on Aquaman 2 after rumors ran rampant earlier this month that she got the boot from the franchise following her massive trial loss. "I haven’t spoken to Amber," Lundgren told Entertainment Tonight's Will Marfuggi on Saturday, June 25. Despite not being in touch after production wrapped up, Lundgren emphasized, "I mean she was great during the shooting." And while he's not sure of the actress' status, seemingly referring to whether she was actually cut from the upcoming film, the actor said the movie is "looking...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie hires assassin to kill her

It sounds like a story worthy of a Hollywood movie, but it is the purest of realities. And the protagonist of these events is Angelina Jolie, an actress who has given life to many characters throughout her career. It was in an interview with IMDb that Angelina Jolie made a very striking revelation about her personal life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nft#Web3#Caf#The Footprint Coalition
New York Culture

What is Johnny Depp's Net Worth?

Ever since Johnny Depp's and Amber Heard's trial started and concluded, many viewers have been wondering what the actors' financial situations are. How much were the legal fees? How much are both of them worth? Those and many other questions and discussions rose online.
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial juror says Amber Heard’s ‘ice cold’ testimony was perceived as ‘crocodile tears’

A juror on the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has broken his silence to reveal that her “ice cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel.The male juror, whose name and juror number was not released, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview airing Thursday morning that the jury found the Aquaman actress’s emotional testimony “didn’t add up” and they believed her to be the “aggressor” in the former couple’s doomed relationship.“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury,” he said.“All of us were very uncomfortable… she would...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Charities
TMZ.com

Johnny Depp Defeats Amber Heard Again, Their Minis Wrestle on Sunset Strip

Amber Heard's getting a small shot at redemption -- not in court, but in a wrestling ring where, you guessed it ... Mini Johnny Depp squares off against Mini Amber!!!. Yeah, they might be testing the limits of the world's fascination with the bitter exes, but Wednesday night the good folks at Micromania M****t Wrestling put on their version of the defamation trial at the Whisky A Go-Go ... complete with a Mini Camille Vasquez in Johnny's corner.
COMBAT SPORTS
Indy100

Indy100

179K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy