Video picks up gunfire at least 7 different times in ‘random’ Westside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead on the Westside in a shooting police are calling ‘random.’ The suspect was caught with the help of a JSO K9 and is in the hospital facing several charges, including murder.

Action News Jax obtained footage where you can hear some of the gunshots and shots went off at least seven different times in a span of five minutes.

The first shots happened at 8:56 in the morning and then two more times at 8:59.

Videos obtained by Action News Jax picks up the audio of at least 7 different times the suspect appeared to fire his rifle. JSO said the victim who died left their home to see who was firing shots when they were shot and killed.

The next two rounds of shots both happened around 9:01a.m.

One of those bullets went into a witness’ home, where he said they saw the shooter in the woods when peeking through the blinds.

The witness didn’t want to talk on camera but let Action News Jax inside their home to look at the aftermath. He said he crawled from the bedroom to the bathroom where a trail of bullet holes can be seen from the window to the curtain and then into the shower and through the wall.

More bullet holes went through a cement block and a box inside the home, the witness said a bullet took out their water line as well.

Other neighbors in the area like Joe Bairos said they knew the man who died.

“I’m upset because he was nice, probably one of the nicest neighbors you could have,” Bairos said.

The 6th round of shots happened at 9:02 and the 7th at 9:04 a.m.

Bairos and neighbor Deborah Lowe said the man leaves behind a girlfriend.

“We would see them walking their little puppy around,” she said. “Super nice, super friendly when they came by.”

The suspect is facing a murder charge among many others charges. Police have not released the man’s name yet but said he has no criminal history and said they don’t believe he knew the victim.

