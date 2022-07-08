Creston Man arrested on Warrants

(Creston) A Creston man is charged with two Warrants from an outside agency.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jason Leroy Arends Thursday evening at Elm and Irving Streets. Police transported him to the Union County Jail for Interference with Official Acts causing Bodily Injury, Driving While Barred, Domestic Abuse, Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstruction of Emergency Communication.

Authorities held Arends without bond until a Judge could see him.