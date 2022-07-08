ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western Iowa Today

Creston Man arrested on Warrants

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0gYqZkVU00

(Creston) A Creston man is charged with two Warrants from an outside agency.

Police arrested 39-year-old Jason Leroy Arends Thursday evening at Elm and Irving Streets. Police transported him to the Union County Jail for Interference with Official Acts causing Bodily Injury, Driving While Barred, Domestic Abuse, Assault, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Obstruction of Emergency Communication.

Authorities held Arends without bond until a Judge could see him.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug and theft charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested Jackie Richardson, 56, and Lloyd Eugene Scaife, 47, both of Omaha, Nebraska, on July 5th after Kum & Go reported a theft. Both were charged with Theft 5th Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st Offense. Bond was set at $1,300 cash or surety each.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Anthony Asay Attempted Murder/Arson jury trial set for Aug. 8th in Atlantic

(Atlantic, Iowa) – A jury trial in the case of an Atlantic man charged in connection with a stabbing incident is set to take place August 8th, in Cass County District Court. According to online documents, 30-year-old Anthony Asay faces felony charges of Attempted Murder, Arson in the 1st Degree and Willful Injury causing bodily injury, as well as serious misdemeanor charges of Assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, and Possession of Marijuana/1st offense. Asay was originally set to stand trial July 12th.
ATLANTIC, IA
KCCI.com

Grimes man charged with attempted murder, intent to deliver methamphetamine

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Grimes man faces attempted murder and other charges after he fired several shots at another man on Thursday afternoon. David Jones is charged with attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and tax stamp violation. Police were...
GRIMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Drug Paraphernalia#Warrants#Irving Streets
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Pottawattamie County Man on Drug-related and Other Charges

(Creston) A Council Bluffs man faces drug possession and other charges. Creston Police arrested 23-year-old Devion Alan Geesey of Council Bluffs early this morning at Sycamore and Montgomery Streets. Police transported Geesey to the Union County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Marijuana 1st offense, Interference with Official Acts, and False Reports on a 911 call. Authorities held him on a $1,600 cash bond.
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Report

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports nine arrests between June 29 through July 7. Justin Parker, 40, of Adair, was arrested July 7th on warrants for Violation of Probation. Parker was transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked and held. Brianna Long, 18, of...
CASS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Shooting

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man is charged with Attempted Murder and other charges after a shooting. Police were called to 25th and University Thursday afternoon because of gunfire, and found a person who had been shot at. Police also found a handgun and several shell casings. Police...
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released its; arrest report from June 26 to July 6. Lang, Craig, 59 of Atlantic for Public Intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held. June 28, 2022. Arrests:. Dellaca, Jennifer, 33 of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Iowa officers sue 2020 protesters, accuse them of assault

Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested during the July 1, 2020, protest. Five pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of assault on a police officer and/or interference with official acts. Among them is Indira Sheumaker, who was later elected to the Des Moines City Council. The lawsuit, first reported by Axios Des Moines, was filed by Peter Wilson and Jeffrey George as individuals and not as representatives of the Des Moines Police Department. Experts say it will likely be met with skepticism by the court.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported three arrests and one incident report. On July 1, Police arrested 24-year-old Duane Giles of Creston for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Authorities released Giles on Promise to Appear. On July 3. Police arrested 36-year-old Jackie Lee Marler of Creston, a Union County Warrant for Violating a...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Man arrested Following Accident in Creston

(Creston) A two-vehicle accident leads to the arrest of a Creston man. Police say 19-year-old Adam Neal-Shepard Mcelwain faces charges of OWI after striking a parked vehicle on Sunday in Creston. According to the report, Mcelwain, driving a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am, attempted a burnout and lost control striking a...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ringgold County Woman Charged with Fraudulent Practices

(Des Moines) The Iowa Insurance Division says 44-year-old Lesa Ann Darrah, of Redding, was charged with one count of Fraudulent Practices following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The charge against Darrah stems from an investigation which began in May of 2022. According to a criminal...
q957.com

Iowa police officers sue protesters

DES MOINES, IA (AP) — There’s a new twist on the George Floyd protests. Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, accusing them of assault.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy