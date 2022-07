Chef Jose Blanco came to New Orleans from Miami because of the food culture. He worked at Lilette, Mais Arepas and Grand Isle before moving to Vermont in 2017 to take a job as executive chef at a restaurant specializing in Latin cuisine. When that restaurant closed during the pandemic, he visited his family in his native Colombia. Last year, he returned to New Orleans to open up a Latin food pop-up named Waska. He also started a donation-based pop-up that gave away tacos to people in need. Waska will be at Miel Brewery on Sunday, July 10, at Okay Bar on Thursday, July 14, and Friday, July 15, and at Oak St. Brewery on Saturday, July 16. Later this summer, Waska will open a stall at St. Roch Market. Find more about Blanco’s pop-up, his taco giveaways and his work as a muralist at waskanola.com.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO