Georgia Guidestones explosion: DA calls attack ‘domestic terrorism’ as Trump bombing site meme spreads

The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion , which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning.

A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said.

In CCTV footage released by authorities on Thursday, a person can be seen running from the scene of the Guidestones during the attack. No suspects have been identified or found however, but the local district attorney has vowed to prosecute what he described as “domestic terrorism” with a possible penalty of 20 years in prison.

Despite being erected in 1980, the Guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists.

It is not yet known whether they will be rebuilt.