Georgia State

Georgia Guidestones explosion: DA calls attack ‘domestic terrorism’ as Trump bombing site meme spreads

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Oliver O'Connell and Gino Spocchia
 4 days ago

The hunt is still on in Georgia for the suspects who authorities say damaged the mysterious Guidestones monument in an explosion , which some online conspiracy theorists have called “an act of God”.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) told reporters that preliminary information suggests someone used an explosive device to damage the pillars on Wednesday morning.

A large portion of the structure was damaged and one part was completely destroyed, leading to the full demolition of the granite structure, the GBI said.

In CCTV footage released by authorities on Thursday, a person can be seen running from the scene of the Guidestones during the attack. No suspects have been identified or found however, but the local district attorney has vowed to prosecute what he described as “domestic terrorism” with a possible penalty of 20 years in prison.

Despite being erected in 1980, the Guidestones are sometimes called “America’s Stonehenge” and consist of six granite slabs, each with an inscription in a different language. They have long been the subject of conspiracy theorists.

It is not yet known whether they will be rebuilt.

?Guest?
4d ago

funny thing about this is, that it had 24 hr surveillance but yet no video of before the explosion, also as it being a scene of a crime, they tore the rest of it down the next day

Resist Tyranny
4d ago

If this is domestic terrorism, then go round up every person involved in the destruction of public, private and government properties during the "summer of love".

Alana Oliver
4d ago

Deuteronomy.12[3] And ye shall overthrow their altars, and break their pillars, and burn their groves with fire; and ye shall hew down the graven images of their gods, and destroy the names of them out of that place

The Independent

The Independent

