Feeling close to 100 degrees Friday!

By Brooke Laizer
 3 days ago

Coming off of a warm holiday weekend, our muggy and wet weather pattern halts for several days then continues into next week. We are going to be hotter with less rain chances until Sunday.

Expect temperatures to stay a little bit below average for your Friday thanks to increased cloud cover and some rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 80s for most locations, but a few inland spots on the Northshore will hit 90+ degrees.

We’ll start out the day mostly sunny with a few showers possible, especially along the coast. By the middle of the day, rain coverage will likely increase across parts of the WGNO viewing area. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast from the early afternoon through the early evening hours.

Our rain chances will stay at 30 to 50 percent today to Saturday before increasing to around 60 percent for the rest of the week.

In the tropics, all areas of activity that we have been watching for the last several days have either dissipated or moved out of the Atlantic basin. The National Hurricane Center says development is not expected over the next 5 days.

