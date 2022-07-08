ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Bow Wow Energized a New Generation of NBA Fans with Like Mike

 3 days ago
In January of 1999, the NBA faced the beginning of an existential crisis. At the end of a six-month labor dispute that cut the season to 50 games, Michael Jordan, its most marketable and popular star, announced his (second) retirement. Over the next couple of years the NBA’s average attendance dipped...

The Bear Is the Great Chicago TV Show

When I was 19, I got a summer job working at a beloved little hot dog place about a mile from Wrigley Field on the North Side of Chicago, and either a 15-minute bike ride or two El trains, one bus, and a ten-minute walk from my apartment, thanks to the city’s wonderfully confusing public transportation. The place was cramped and decorated with autographed pictures of famous locals and lots of Cubs and Bears gear, and firefighters and cops always got discounts (cops also received free soda). The soundtrack was mostly older electric blues stuff, and the city’s flag greeted you over the door upon entry. It was stiflingly hot all year round, and the owner yelled a lot, mostly to let me know what a terrible job I was doing: I didn’t put enough relish on the dogs, or hadn’t dipped the Italian beef in the vat of its own juice long enough, and so on. He yelled at me in English, unlike the two Polish cashiers who pretended not to speak the language so I couldn’t understand their complaints about what a bad job I was doing.
How to Be More Resilient, According to an Elite Performance Coach

As a kid, Steve Magness used to run until he puked. “That was my thing,” he says. This model of toughness—pushing through pain—worked well for him. So well, in fact, that he clocked a blazing 4:01 mile in high school. But several years later, when trying to break the four-minute barrier while running at the University of Houston, his strategy backfired. Trying to work through an uncomfortable sensation in his neck, Magness collapsed. He’d given himself a condition that caused his vocal cords to malfunction by reflexively closing (and making it hard to breathe) at the first sign of stress. He could no longer just will his way through pain.
