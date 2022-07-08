ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Everson Walls one of 4 Cowboys among 54 senior, contributor semifinalists for 2023 Hall of Fame

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yo4Mn_0gYqYNR600

The Dallas Cowboys’ have a long and storied history across the NFL, winning five Lombardi championships and having numerous players and contributors honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This past selection process, the organization was denied a new entrant, as DeMarcus Ware surprisingly (to some) did not earn induction in his first year of eligibility.

The leaves the club’s total count of members at 20, with another 8 being associated with the team but having stronger ties to other organizations. On Thursday, the HoF committee announced a trim down of one of their two lists, the senior, coach and contributor category eligibles. This list differs from primary list, where players are eligible five years after playing their final game and stay eligible for a 20-year window. Among the 54 semifinalists in this category are four men associated with the Cowboys organization.

The list includes the man who started it all.

Clint Murchison Jr.: Founder of the Dallas Cowboys (1960) and owner through 1983

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qc2No_0gYqYNR600

The infamous story of the creation of the Dallas Cowboys franchise includes buying the Hail to the Redskins fight song in order to strong arm Washington’s George Marshall into voting to allow Murchinson into the NFL fold.

John Wooten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RMCBL_0gYqYNR600
Nov 29, 1964; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown (32) carries the ball behind the blocking of John Wooten (60) and Gene Hickerson (66). Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Director of Pro Scouting for the Dallas Cowboys from 1975 to 1991. Created Player Development programs for the NFL in 1991. Vice President/Player Personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1992 and Assistant Director, Pro/College Scouting for the Baltimore Ravens until his retirement in 2002. In 2003, Wooten became chairman of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a position he held until 2019.

Everson Walls (Cornerback, 1981-1993):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lX4Ch_0gYqYNR600
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Playing most of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, Walls made three first-team All-Pro teams, four Pro Bowls and led the NFL in interceptions three times while in Dallas. He finished his career with the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns and helped New York to victory in Super Bowl XXV.

Chuck Howley (Linebacker, 1958-59, 1961-1973):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GQsCK_0gYqYNR600
Linebacker Chuck Howley of the Dallas Cowboys is pictured, 1968. (AP Photo)

Being the only player on a losing team to win Super Bowl MVP (Super Bowl VI), Howley received six Pro Bowl selections and five first-team All-Pro selections while playing for the Chicago Bears (1958-59) and the Dallas Cowboys (1961-1973).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
Yardbarker

Drew Brees Meeting in Miami????

In 2021 Miami had on of the worst offensive lines in the league. Thankfully the team addressed the problem in a big way by bringing in All Pro Offensive Tackle Terron Armstead. Armstead and the Dolphins agreed to a 5 year contract that can be potentially be worth up to $87.5 million after incentives.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Everson Walls
Person
George Marshall
AOL Corp

Former NFL QB Jake Plummer is now a mushroom farmer in Colorado

If you ever wondered what former Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer is doing now, wonder no longer: Plummer is a co-founder of Mycolove Farm, which has been selling locally grown medicinal and culinary mushrooms and mushroom extracts 30 miles outside Denver since 2021. "It’s not like we...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Pro Scouting#The Philadelphia Eagles
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
12up

Shannon Sharpe rips Baker Mayfield after Panthers trade

While Carolina Panthers fans may be excited about the future with Baker Mayfield as the team's starting quarterback, that doesn't mean everyone is on board with the move. Nope, just ask Shannon Sharpe about that. While speaking with Skip Bayless, Sharpe didn't hold back in going after Mayfield, saying he's...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star WR Jalen Hale names top schools

Elite wide receiver recruit Jalen Hale has narrowed his top schools. Hale’s top three schools are Georgia, Texas and Alabama. Hale’s top three could end up as the three best recruiting classes for the class of current cycle. Hale is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class and is a rising senior at Longview High School in Longview, Texas.
LONGVIEW, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo wins playoff for third American Century Celebrity Championship title

STATELINE, Nev. — After Mark Mulder held the lead for most of the day, there was some drama to end the 2022 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship. It came down to two playoff holes and sudden-death drama between three players — Mark Mulder, Tony Romo and Joe Pavelski — to determine the winner. It was the first three-way playoff in tournament history and the fifth playoff overall, and comes off a playoff last year, when Vinny Del Negro outlasted John Smoltz.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks mourn loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams

The Seattle Seahawks are mourning the passing of a former teammate, Jimmy Williams. The team issued the following statement via Twitter on Friday. Williams was just 43. “The Seahawks are devastated by the loss of former Special Teams Captain Jimmy Williams,” the statement read. “Williams played two seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XL team. We send our deepest condolences to the entire Williams family.”
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson breaks silence on controversial ‘I need $’ photo that caused viral stir

Lamar Jackson needs money. Or at least this is the exact message he’s sending when he decided to post an image containing these exact words (except that “money” was replaced with a $ sign) on his social pages. Unsurprisingly, it sent the NFL world into a bit of a frenzy as rumors started blowing up about Jackson potentially sending a subliminal message toward the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy