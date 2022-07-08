ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities for Americans, poll finds

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATMQU_0gYqYAxf00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans, a new poll shows, marking an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections.

Forty percent of U.S. adults specifically name inflation in an open-ended question as one of up to five priorities for the government to work on in the next year, according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s a sharp rise from 14% in December and less than 1% the year prior. Seventy-seven percent mention the economy in any way, up from 68% in December.

Now, too, Americans increasingly call their personal finances a major issue : 44% mention it, up from 24% in December and 12% the year before. That includes more mentioning gas or energy prices (33% now vs. 10% in December) and food costs (9% vs. less than 1%).

Target feels inflation’s sting in Q1, shares plunge

Those shifts may be advantageous to Republicans as they campaign to win control of Congress in this year’s midterms; the economy has increasingly been a sore subject for President Joe Biden . Still, the economy isn’t the only issue getting more attention this year. Many also prioritize other issues that are core to Biden and Democrats’ agenda, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy, which could help Democrats as they try to pad — or at least protect — their razor-thin majority.

In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

Sara Rodriguez said she’s concerned about the impact of rising prices of goods, gas and oil on her household’s finances, especially because her income isn’t keeping up.

“We’ve had a savings built up and we’re noticing that it’s definitely going down fast because we don’t make enough money to cover how much the cost of everything has risen,” the 43-year-old quality control coordinator in Bristol, Connecticut, said.

Rodriguez and her husband and son have had to get to their workplaces and run errands using one car over the last couple of months because of her husband’s broken-down truck.

“We just haven’t had the money to get it back on the road,” she said.

The rise in concerns about the economy is paired with a steep decline in the percentage naming COVID-19 as a top issue, even as new variants continue to emerge: Now just 4% mention it, down from 37% in December 2021 and 53% in December 2020.

Republicans remain more likely than Democrats to mention the economy and inflation or personal finances and gas prices as top issues, but the sharp changes since December are bipartisan.

Daniel Collier, a 39-year-old construction worker in Waynesville, Missouri, thinks lowering gas prices should be a priority.

“It’s hurt me financially,” he said. “I worry about being able to pay the rent, pay utilities.”

He blames Biden for inflation and “poor” economic conditions, saying he thinks the president is “incompetent.”

The poll shows 69% of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling the economy, including 93% of Republicans and 43% of Democrats. In May, facing an inflation rate at a 40-year high , most Americans said in an AP-NORC poll that they worried about the impact of higher than usual prices on their finances.

For 22-year-old Jakyra Green, rising prices have been prohibitive.

“It’s become very hard to even pay for anything, like rent, gas, and none of our wages are going up,” the college student in Goshen, Indiana, said. “I just spend less or try to not go out the house anymore.”

But Green identified other issues that concern her more. Abortion has long been on her mind as a priority, and it “feels real now” that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. She also identified racism in the U.S. as an important problem.

Mentions of abortion or women’s rights increased sharply to 22% from just 8% in December following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The poll shows 12% of U.S. adults mention racial issues, similar to December 2021, but a notable decline from 2020, when 24% called out racism as a chief priority.

“I have these two compounding identities being Black and a woman,” Green said, adding that it’s very concerning that Black women experience higher maternal mortality rates than white women. “It’s just so overwhelming right now in America.”

Mentions of gun issues also ticked up to 30% from 24% in December 2021 — both significantly higher compared with 5% in December 2020. The December 2021 poll was conducted just after a deadly shooting at a Michigan high school, which likely explains the sharp increase from 2020.

Charles Hagemeyer sees “so many different issues” facing the country. The economy affects him the most personally, but he called out the mass shooting in Highland Park on July 4 as evidence of a guns problem in the U.S. The poll was conducted before that attack, but after tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas.

“Gun violence is another big issue that’s on my mind constantly,” the 68-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, resident said. “You’re afraid to go out anymore.”

Hagemeyer thinks the country is past the point where gun control legislation could even be effective; still, he doesn’t see lawmakers coming together to solve any problem. Both sides have an “us versus them” mentality, he said.

The poll shows a majority of Americans — 57% — don’t think one party is better than the other at getting things done. Thirty-seven percent don’t think either is better at focusing on their priorities; the remainder split about evenly between the two parties. Politics is mentioned in some way as a top problem facing the country by 29% of Americans.

“It just doesn’t seem like anybody in government wants to work with each other and try to solve some of the issues that the American people face,” Hagemeyer said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Crime Stoppers asking for help in identifying larcenist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County is asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual suspected of involvement in a larceny that happened on Wednesday, July 6. According to Crime Stoppers, a car was broken into around 9:30 p.m. in the 9100 block of E Corporate Hills. A Springfield Hellcat 9mm […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
bloomberglaw.com

Immigration Agency Races to Issue 280,000 Available Green Cards

A record surplus of employment-based green cards available this year is putting the pressure on top immigration agency officials to issue all available visas before the fiscal year ends. More than 66,000 employment-based green cards went to waste last yearas US Citizenship and Immigration Services officials worked through massive pandemic-driven...
IMMIGRATION
FOXBusiness

US gas fueling up for ‘highest prices of a generation,’ energy expert warns

Despite a gas price "reprieve" this week, one energy expert cautioned the road to lower prices isn’t quite clear yet on "Mornings with Maria" Friday. "The people I know that chart this for a living think that the wholesale price could get above $5, which would indicate a $6 retail price," OPIS Energy Analysis global head Tom Kloza told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo.
TRAFFIC
Axios Twin Cities

Judge strikes down Minnesota abortion restrictions

A Minnesota judge on Monday struck down several of the state's longstanding abortion restrictions as unconstitutional, including a 24-hour waiting period and a requirement that doctors administer all abortions. The big picture: The ruling comes as Minnesota providers prepare for increased demand from patients in surrounding states that are expected to ban or restrict the procedure in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade. Background: While the right to an abortion is protected by the 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court ruling Doe v. Gomez, laws regulating and restricting the procedure had been in place for years.In...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KSN News

Wichita police save another life by administering NARCAN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has saved another life by administering NARCAN. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Naloxone, brand name NARAN, is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. On July 8, just after midnight, according to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Newsweek

Trump Lawyer Says He Will Be Reinstated as President if GOP Win Midterms

Christina Bobb, an attorney who has supported Donald Trump's legal challenge to overturn the 2020 election, has suggested a scenario in which the former president could be reinstated after the midterm elections in November. Bobb told the conservative news outlet the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) what she thought could...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#United States#Democrats#Americans#Republicans#Congress#Raz
Sahan Journal

District judge throws out Minnesota laws restricting abortion access, calling them unconstitutional.

A Minnesota judge on Monday threw out several state laws restricting access to abortion, calling them unconstitutional. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan overturned six state laws in an opinion for the civil case, Doe v. Minnesota, ruling that they violated the state constitution. His decision comes just a little over two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to recieve an abortion.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KSN News

Hearing held in deadly Towne East Square shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – September is when a judge will decide if a teen accused of a deadly shooting at Wichita’s Towne East Square back in March will be charged as an adult. A judge ruled Monday that the suspect would remain in the Juvenile Detention Center. Police took the teen into custody following the […]
WICHITA, KS
Axios

Huge rent price spikes may be coming to an end

Rent prices have soared over the last year, but the spike may be losing its edge. Driving the news: The median rent price in June for a two-bedroom apartment was $1,708, up 8.9% from a year earlier, but at its lowest level since February, according to rentals site Zumper. June's...
HOUSE RENT
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

63K Pinal County early ballots went to voters with errors; What to know about the latest COVID-19 wave; How to explore Willow Crossing Trail

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. A supplemental ballot will go to voters whose ballots were missing local contests, which a Pinal County spokesperson attributed to "human error." A wave of new COVID-19 infections continues in Arizona driven by the contagious BA.5 subvariant. ...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy