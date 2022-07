A scheduling coincidence allowed the Piano Man to pour some sugar Saturday night at Detroit's Comerica Park. Billy Joel's concert at the baseball stadium came the night before Def Leppard and Motley Crue's The Stadium Tour are scheduled to play the same venue. Halfway through Joel's performance he introduced the night's "special guest," Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, who romped through a faithful rendition of his band's 1987 hit "Pour Some Sugar on Me" with Joel and his eight-member band before more than 38,000 fans at the ballpark.

