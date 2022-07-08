DC police search for suspect in shooting death of 16-year-old in Northeast

*All distances are measured from the Washington Monument. Where: Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run in Shenandoah National Park. Distance from DC:* 96 miles. This loop hike features eight falls—most notably the 86-footer at the upper end of Whiteoak Canyon Trail, the second-highest waterfall in Shenandoah National Park. Fair warning: With a change in elevation of nearly 2,500 feet, this hike is a healthy workout. But you can cool off by standing beneath a couple of the falls or by sitting or wading into the catch pools. The park’s dense forest also provides shade on hot days. Leave your car in the Whiteoak Boundary Parking area, then ascend the Whiteoak Canyon Trail. You’ll finish by coming down the Cedar Run Trail. One of the falls midway down Cedar Run has a relatively flat, rocky portion where you can sit and feel the spray of the water or cool your feet.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO