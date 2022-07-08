ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DC police search for suspect in shooting death of 16-year-old in Northeast

By Valerie Bonk
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. police are looking for a suspect in a deadly shooting of a teenager in Northeast early Tuesday morning. Levoire Simmons, 16, of Northeast, D.C., was killed in the shooting, according to police. Officers...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

2 dead in Montgomery Co. car crash

Montgomery County Police said that two people have been killed and another injured in a severe two-vehicle crash in Glenmont, Maryland. The crash happened at around 7:45 p.m. near the intersections of Georgia Avenue and May Street near Rippling Brook Drive. Officials tell WTOP that two adults in one of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
nbc25news.com

Delivery drivers carjacked by gunmen in Maryland; Suspects at large

GREENBELT, Md. (WJLA) — Carjackings are on the rise in parts of Maryland. Most recently, two delivery drivers were carjacked in less than an hour in Greenbelt Wednesday night, according to authorities. Police said one was a food delivery driver and the other was an Amazon delivery driver. The...
GREENBELT, MD
nypressnews.com

Seven postal workers robbed in D.C. area over two days

A total of seven D.C. area postal workers have been robbed in the past week after another mail carrier was victimized on Thursday. This time it was in Bethesda when an armed suspect robbed a postal worker at gunpoint and stole a master key, according to WRC-TV, NBC’s Washington, D.C. station.
BETHESDA, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#D C Fire#Ems
WTOP

Man indicted in Maryland machine shop killings admitted pulling trigger, investigators say

The man indicted on charges of opening fire inside a Western Maryland machine shop last month, killing three co-workers, told a sheriff’s deputy he pulled the trigger. Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was indicted on 34 counts in connection with the June 9 shooting at Columbia Machine, in the rural community of Smithsburg. He allegedly worked until he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired on employees near a breakroom.
SMITHSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Fleeing Arson Suspect At Large After Lighting Jeep On Fire In Maryland: Officials

An arson suspect is at large in Maryland after allegedly setting a Jeep used to deliver mail on fire at an auto service station, state officials announced. At approximately 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, first responders from the LaVale Fire Department in Allegany County were dispatched to the LaVale Automotive Service on National Highway, where there was a reported vehicle on fire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
Daily Voice

Prince George's Head-On Crash Claims The Life Of Young Woman

Officials have identified the young woman killed in an early morning vehicle crash in Suitland, authorities say. Shanya Hoover, 20, was killed in a two-vehicle collision on the 3500 block of Regency Parkway around 1:30 a.m., Thursday, July 7, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Initial investigation revealed...
SUITLAND, MD
WTOP

Suit accusing Prince William police chief of ‘watchlist’ moving forward in DC

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A federal judge has overruled the District of Columbia’s attempt to toss a lawsuit claiming that, at his former job, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham created a “watchlist” of lawyers, activists and journalists whose requests for public records would be delayed or denied.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Storms diminish Saturday evening after record breaking rainfall

Most of the heavy rains have passed as clouds make way for clearer skies overnight, into a mostly sunny Sunday. Until that happens, there are still some flooding risks leftover from the record breaking rainfall. Here’s what you need to know. The Latest:. The City of Alexandria has rescheduled...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

Virginia’s 1st casino opens in Bristol in temporary space

BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s first casino has opened for business in a temporary space inside a former Bristol shopping mall. The Bristol Casino will be open 24/7, offering 870 slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook. TV station WDBJ reports a line of customers wrapped around the building...
BRISTOL, VA
Washingtonian.com

Eight Great Waterfall Hikes Near DC

*All distances are measured from the Washington Monument. Where: Whiteoak Canyon/Cedar Run in Shenandoah National Park. Distance from DC:* 96 miles. This loop hike features eight falls—most notably the 86-footer at the upper end of Whiteoak Canyon Trail, the second-highest waterfall in Shenandoah National Park. Fair warning: With a change in elevation of nearly 2,500 feet, this hike is a healthy workout. But you can cool off by standing beneath a couple of the falls or by sitting or wading into the catch pools. The park’s dense forest also provides shade on hot days. Leave your car in the Whiteoak Boundary Parking area, then ascend the Whiteoak Canyon Trail. You’ll finish by coming down the Cedar Run Trail. One of the falls midway down Cedar Run has a relatively flat, rocky portion where you can sit and feel the spray of the water or cool your feet.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy