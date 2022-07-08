ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Amazon deliveryman robbed at knifepoint in NYC, suspect goes through van

By 1010 WINS Newsroom
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An on-duty Amazon deliveryman was robbed of packages at knifepoint in Brooklyn this week, police said Friday.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the suspect rummaging through packages in the deliveryman’s van during the robbery in Sheepshead Bay around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 34-year-old worker was in uniform and driving a marked Amazon van near Avenue W and Bragg Street when he was robbed while delivering a package, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Tzxp_0gYqVxJB00
Video released Friday by police shows the suspect rummaging through the Amazon worker's delivery vehicle. Photo credit NYPD

The robber rode up on a Citi Bike and whipped out a knife while demanding packages, according to police.

The thief then went into the van and stole an unknown number of packages before fleeing, police said.

The Amazon worker wasn’t injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 4

Eric Boatner
2d ago

crime went up when masks became the norm after being mandatory! wear a mask like him, do a crime an go out and walk the streets in public with the mask still on an blend in like aint nothing happened!

Reply
7
The L
2d ago

Those drivers ride around brownsville blaring music with the side door wide open and packages lined up for the taken. Amazon is so desperate for drivers that they're hiring people who really don't care about other people packages just like the mail delivery. Life is good The L

Reply
3
 

