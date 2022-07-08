VIDEO: Amazon deliveryman robbed at knifepoint in NYC, suspect goes through van

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- An on-duty Amazon deliveryman was robbed of packages at knifepoint in Brooklyn this week, police said Friday.

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the suspect rummaging through packages in the deliveryman’s van during the robbery in Sheepshead Bay around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The 34-year-old worker was in uniform and driving a marked Amazon van near Avenue W and Bragg Street when he was robbed while delivering a package, police said.

Video released Friday by police shows the suspect rummaging through the Amazon worker's delivery vehicle. Photo credit NYPD

The robber rode up on a Citi Bike and whipped out a knife while demanding packages, according to police.

The thief then went into the van and stole an unknown number of packages before fleeing, police said.

The Amazon worker wasn’t injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.