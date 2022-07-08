Okemos Road to close for placement of bridge beams

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — On Friday, from approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Okemos Road will be closed at Mt. Hope Road.

This closure is due to the placement of bridge beams as part of the Red Cedar River bridge construction.

Drivers traveling north on Okemos Road will need to turn left onto west Mt. Hope.

Officials are advising people to avoid the specific intersection if you can.

