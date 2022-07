• St. James Parish, New Alexandria, will have an all-day adoration for the memorial of St. Kateri Tekakwitha beginning at 8:30 a.m. July 14 at the church, 306 St. James Lane. Benediction will be at 6 p.m. followed by Mass at 6:30 p.m. A “Time with Jesus“ for children will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Parents are welcome to stay with their child or drop them off. Details: 724-668-2829.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO