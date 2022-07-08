ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck

By Tim Jimenez
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — An 11-year-old boy is clinging to life after he was hit by the driver of a pickup truck who then fled the scene in West Philadelphia Thursday night.

It happened close to 8 p.m. at 42nd Street and Girard Avenue, which is about a mile away from the Philadelphia Zoo.

Witnesses told police the driver of a dark blue Ford F-150 was being erratic on the road.

“Went around two lanes of traffic, actually into the eastbound oncoming lanes, when [the driver] struck this 11-year-old boy,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. “His body traveled 50 feet in a westbound direction and that was where he was found lying on the street. He has severe injuries.”

The boy was taken to the hospital and, as of Thursday night, is considered to be in extremely critical condition according to police. Family members told police that he lives close by and was going to a store in the neighborhood.

Philadelphia police are looking for a Blue 2022 Ford F-150 XLT PA TAG# ZTX-6169 in a hit-and-run that severely injured an 11-year-old boy. Photo credit Philadelphia Police

Witnesses called 911 after the boy was hit. One driver followed the fleeing pickup truck and got its license plate number and gave the information to police. Investigators say the 2022 Ford F-150 has a Pennsylvania plate: ZTX6169.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver and vehicle is asked to call police.

