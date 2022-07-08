ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Driver shortage leaves MetroBus routes delayed Friday

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – Due to an operator shortage, MetroBus riders can expect significant delays of up to an hour on some routes Friday.

Metro Transit information opened at 5 a.m. To check the status of a bus schedule, text 314-207-9786 or use the Transit app .

SAINT LOUIS, MO
