Pontiac, IL

New Arrivals: Families welcome home babies

By Pontiac Daily Leader
Daily Leader
Daily Leader
 3 days ago
Baby boy welcomed home

Sarah Lewis and Makael Nicholson of Chatsworth are the parents of a baby boy born at 10:22 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. Master Lewis-Nicholson weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long at birth.

Baby boy welcomed home

Kristen Rodnick and Anthony Gargo of Dwight are the parents of a baby boy born at 2:14 p.m., Friday, June 24, 2022, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. Master Rodnick-Gargo weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.

Baby girl welcomed home

Shelby Filtz and Dennis Fosdick of Flanagan are the parents of a baby girl born at 4:30, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. Miss Filtz-Fosdick weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 inches long at birth.

Baby boy welcomed home

Madison Valdez and Nathan Benway of Pontiac are the parents of a baby boy born at 6:50 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac. Master Valdez-Benway weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 22 inches long at birth.

Slaughters welcome home baby boy

BUCKLEY — Jacob and Brianna Slaughter of Buckley are the parents of a baby boy born at 9:16 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital. Kyler Thomas weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21 inches long at birth.

Paternal grandparents are Chris and Katie Cornish of Gibson City. Maternal grandparents are Tim and Tina Bishop of Paxton.

The new arrival was welcomed home by Kinley, 19 months.

Wengers welcome home baby boy

FORREST — Taryn and Ali Wenger of Forrest are the parents of a baby boy born at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital. Jett Alan weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long at birth.

Paternal grandparents are Kim Wenger of Fairbury and Jodi Wenger of Decatur. Maternal grandparents are Keith and Erin Ummel of Forrest.

The new arrival was welcomed home by Jacob, 34 months, and Joseph, 17 months.

