Memphis, TN

19-year-old shoots man for breaking up fight in Raleigh, police say

By Morgan Mitchell
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after being accused of shooting a man in Raleigh on the Fourth of July, police say.

Police responded to the incident around 1 p.m. in the Abbington Apartments near Raleigh Lagrange Road when the victim told officers he was shot by 19-year-old Mya Glover.

According to police, the victim and two others were standing outside when several women approached them in a white sedan and began arguing with them. The verbal altercation later turned physical.

A witness said Glover grabbed a handgun from the sedan and shot the male victim for trying to stop the fight, police say.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Glover was taken into custody after being identified in a six-person lineup.

Glover faces a gun charge and attempted first-degree murder. Her bond is set at $100,000.

chonka simmons
2d ago

the bond is only $100,000 which is actually $10,000. that PROVES that with all this gun violence going on, those in charge really DON'T want to do nothing about it

