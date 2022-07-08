ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

By Rich DeMuro
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago
Verizon is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers still on the wireless provider’s 3G network. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(KTLA) — If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam.

The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers still on Verizon’s 3G network.

Verizon plans to shut down its 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer make or receive calls.

According to Verizon’s support page, the company will automatically activate sent devices after 30 days. If a customer doesn’t want the new phone, they can call customer support and ask to “decline the free phone for CDMA Sunset.”

The replacement phones Verizon is sending are basic flip-style devices, including the 4G LTE Orbic Journey V, TCL FLIP Pro or Nokia 2720 V Flip phone. Contract and plan pricing will stay the same.

Verizon is one of the last major wireless providers to discontinue the use of its 3G network. AT&T shut down its 3G network in February, Sprint’s 3G network was retired in March, and T-Mobile plans to retire its 3G network this month.

The Verge

Verizon’s cheapest unlimited plan will soon include some mobile hotspot data

Verizon is tossing a nice upgrade to subscribers of its lower-cost 5G Start unlimited plan: beginning June 16th, the plan will include 5GB of premium mobile hotspot data at no extra cost. Right now, the plan doesn’t offer hotspot data at all, and it’s the only Verizon unlimited plan to not have it. Verizon spokesperson Ashley Colette tells The Verge that customers will get access to the hotspot data by their bill cycle, meaning 5G Start subscribers shouldn’t have to make any changes on their end to use the data.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Verizon and AT&T customers are suing T-Mobile for raising their prices (yes, really)

Like pretty much all large tech companies and household names in competitive consumer-facing industries, T-Mobile, owner Deutsche Telekom, and former Sprint parent SoftBank have undoubtedly faced their fair share of lawsuits over the years. T-Mo, for one, found itself under some arguably well-deserved legal scrutiny relatively recently after failing to...
BUSINESS
