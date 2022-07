CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- No one may have been more relieved at last week’s hiring of Whitney Crook as the new clerk of council than City Finance Director Amy Himmelein. Except maybe City Council Vice President Craig Cobb, who has been filling in as the temporary clerk off and on since Himmelein was relieved of those double or “ex-officio” duties after the passage Issue 10 in May.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO