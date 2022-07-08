ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How Kaitlin Armstrong tried to hide from authorities

By Kelsey Thompson, Andrew Schnitker, Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HI7bp_0gYqUfhY00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong fled the country using the passport of someone “closely associated” to her on May 18, and attempted to hide in Costa Rica by changing her appearance and using fake names , the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday at a press conference.

U.S. Marshals provided more details Thursday afternoon on how they apprehended Armstrong, ending a 43-day search for the woman connected to the deadly shooting of a professional cyclist in Texas.

Ex-FBI agent on Armstrong: Anyone who helped is ‘on the hook’

Authorities in Costa Rica began the search for Armstrong soon after she arrived in the country, U.S. Marshals said. The State Department had flagged her flight from New Jersey to Costa Rica, and immigration officials arrested Armstrong for the use of a fraudulent passport.

Armstrong, 34, is accused of shooting and killing world-class cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson in mid-May in east Austin. Investigators discovered Armstrong used a fraudulent passport to fly from Newark, New Jersey, to Costa Rica just one week after the murder. She was found on June 29 at Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica, U.S. Marshals said.

When she was arrested, U.S. Marshals said Armstrong’s appearance had changed, with her hair being chopped down to shoulder-length and dyed brown. Her nose was different — there was bruising under her eyes. She told authorities the bruising was the result of a “surfing accident,” Marshals said.

Armstrong used the names Beth and Liz Martin to conceal her identity, according to authorities.

Marshals said Armstrong was involved in the yoga community, and was planning to teach yoga in Costa Rica. Authorities used this information to find the 34-year-old.

Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

“She was exhausted. It took a little bit of time for her to reveal her true identity,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla said after Armstrong was caught by local authorities.

This past Saturday, Armstrong landed back in Texas and was booked into jail. She’s being held on a $3.5 million bond, jail records show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pINWj_0gYqUfhY00
Images of Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, provided by U.S. Marshals, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department (L-R).

Armstrong also faces a misdemeanor theft charge, jail records said, as well as a federal charge of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, according to U.S. Marshals.

Timeline

May 11 — Woman found dead in east Austin home

Late on May 11, Austin Police arrived at a residence on Maple Avenue in east Austin in response to a 911 call. Police found an unconscious woman with a gunshot wound, who died from her injuries at the scene.

May 12 — Austin Police question Kaitlin Armstrong on shooting

The Austin Police Department questioned Armstrong on May 12, Detective Richard Spitler confirmed in an Austin Police Department news conference. Questions centered around Armstrong’s Jeep, which was in the area near the Maple Avenue home around the time of Wilson’s death.

According to Spitler, Armstrong “wouldn’t confirm or deny being in the area” and ended the interview.

May 13 — Armstrong sells her Jeep in Austin

Armstrong sold the vehicle May 13 to a CarMax dealership in south Austin for $12,200. She received a check from the dealership one day after being questioned by Austin Police.

May 14 — East Austin shooting victim identified

Three days later, police identified the victim as Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, a professional cyclist known for her gravel and mountain bike racing. She had been visiting Texas to compete in the Gravel Locos race 135 miles north of Austin in Hico, cycling outlet VeloNews reported.

May 14 — Armstrong flies from Austin to New York

Around 12:30 p.m. on May 14, Armstrong flew from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the Houston Hobby Airport before connecting to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Surveillance footage depicted her passing through the airport in Austin.

May 17 — Arrest warrant issued for Armstrong

APD issued a search warrant for an Austin home owned by a woman under the same name as Armstrong. According to an arrest affidavit , Armstrong is accused of first-degree murder.

May 18 — Armstrong flies to Costa Rica

Armstrong traveled the country, landing in San Jose, Costa Rica. Authorities in Costa Rica began the search for the 34-year-old yoga instructor.

May 20 — Federal agents begin search for Armstrong

On May 20, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a wanted poster for Armstrong. The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force entered the search and began “conducting a fugitive investigation and pursuing leads on Armstrong’s whereabouts.”

May 21 — Wilson’s family clears up details of alleged relationship with Strickland

On May 21, Wilson’s family issued a statement to KXAN clarifying details surrounding Wilson’s alleged romantic relationship with Armstrong’s boyfriend.

“While we will not elaborate about the ongoing investigation, we do feel it’s important to clarify that at the time of her death, those closest to her clearly understood, directly from Moriah, that she was not in a romantic relationship with anyone,” the family wrote in the statement.

June 29 — Armstrong captured in Costa Rica

After more than a month of hiding, Armstrong was captured at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Costa Rica.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and former Willowbrook employee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of Willowbrook

Disability rights activist Willie Mae Goodman and the co-chair of the Willowbrook Committee Diane Buglioli discuss the horrors of the infamous Willowbrook State School. Goodman saved her daughter Margaret from the institution and has been fighting ever since. Margaret is now 66 years old and living with dignity. Goodman discusses...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Newark, NJ
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Wilson, TX
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
CBS New York

Linden Police renew call for help in solving 2012 cold case

LINDEN, N.J. -- There's a renewed call for help in solving a 10-year cold case of an 18-year-old woman who was murdered near her New Jersey home.Police say Amber Duncan-Wilson was shot and killed during a robbery while walking home from Dunkin' Donuts with a friend on July 9, 2012.It happened on Hussa Street in Linden.FLASHBACK (7/10/12): Police: 18-Year-Old Amber Wilson Shot To Death In Apparent Robbery In LindenThe victim was a star student and cheerleader. She died just days after graduating high school.A decade later, police are hoping someone knows something and continue to look for leads.Anyone with information can call the Union County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force at 908-527-4500 or Linden Police Detective Sergeant Travis Koziol at 908-474-8542. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling Union County Crime Stoppers at (908) 654-TIPS or online at uctip.org.A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
LINDEN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Austin Police#U S Marshals#Violent Crime#The U S Marshals Service#The State Department
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of altering check from Morris County school

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A New York woman has been charged for allegedly altering a check that was written by West Morris Central High School, police said. According to police, the woman intercepted the check, which was to pay for a sporting event that had taken place in New York, and changed the amount from $350 to $4,800 which was eventually deposited and then withdrawn at a bank in New York, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Surfing
fox40jackson.com

Jeanine Pirro rips Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for charging a store clerk with murder over ‘self-defense’

Fox News’ Judge Jeanine Pirro slammed New York City DA Alvin Bragg and Mayor Eric Adams over a bodega worker being charged with murder for self-defense on “The Five.”. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: In New York State, if you were faced with deadly physical force, and you were reasonable in your belief that you were going to be harmed based upon these circumstances, then you have the right to defend yourself. But you’re right, it is a Rittenhouse case. And the problem with this in New York is everybody walks free. You use a gun in New York, you get to walk free. This guy, Alvin Bragg, he doesn’t deserve the title district attorney. And I got to tell you, I don’t have a lot of faith in Eric Adams, I mean, he’s over here saying, “You know what, I’m not allowed to give commands to a local prosecutor.” Baloney. You were hired because you’re a cop who’s anti-crime. They’re taking the side of the criminal and not the victim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Man Shot At NJ House Party

A 20-year-old New Jersey man was shot during a house party Friday, July 8, authorities said. The victim was one of the dozens of guests at a party somewhere near Arnold Avenue when authorities found him at Vermeule Park in North Plainfield suffering a gunshot wound to his upper body around 10:45 p.m., Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Paterson Times

1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson shooting on Park Avenue

A man was killed and another left injured in a shooting in Paterson early Sunday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Police said a 21-year-old man died and a 25-year-old man is in stable condition. They said the shooting happened on Park Avenue and Carroll Street at around 2:17 a.m.
PATERSON, NJ
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

47K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy