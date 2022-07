Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has praised Erik ten Hag's methods while taking a dig at the new boss' predecessors, Ralf Rangnick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils sacked Solskjaer in the middle of the 2021-22 campaign and appointed Rangnick as their interim boss until the end of the season. Manchester United not only ended the campaign without a trophy but also failed to finish in the top four of the Premier League. As a result, the Old Trafford side did not secure the Champions League for the upcoming term.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO