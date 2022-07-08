ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Clingmans Dome name change to be discussed by Cherokee Tribal Council

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eO4HU_0gYqUIax00
(Photo Courtesy of the Great Smoky Mountains, NPS)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council is slated to discuss a resolution that, if passed, will begin the tribe’s process of petitioning the federal government to restore the name, “Kuwahi” to the mountain currently known as Clingmans Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The resolution is part of the Tribal Council’s July 14 meeting agenda. Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the Smokies and the observation tower, built in 1959, offers visitors to the summit 360° views of the Smokies. Historically, the summit is a sacred place for the Cherokee.

In the agenda resolution item, the Tribal Council describes Kuwahi, a Cherokee word meaning “mulberry place,” as having “a special significance to us as Cherokees, as it was visited by medicine people who prayed and sought guidance from the Creator regarding important matters facing our people, and then returned to our towns to give guidance and advice.”

“Kuwahi is also well documented in oral teachings of our stories; for example, the Bears used to meet in council under Kuwahi and Kuwahi is also a place where many of our ancestors were forced to go to avoid being taken away from our homes during removal [Trail of Tears] and therefore has unique cultural and historical significance to us.”

The National Park Service website currently does not mention the Cherokee people on its page about Clingmans Dome; however, the Cherokee language is mentioned in its 2012 YouTube video about the mountain that is linked on the page.

The mountain was renamed after Confederate General Thomas Lanier Clingman, who is said to be the first person to accurately measure the peak’s elevation. The eastern Cherokee see this history from another perspective.

“Thomas Clingman was a United States senator who represented North Carolina, who lived away from our Cherokee lands, and had no substantial ties to Cherokee people,” the Tribal Council’s name change resolution states. “In 1859, a European born geographer and professor named Arnold Guyot was surveying our mountains, and in doing so, he was responsible for the renaming of Kuwahi to ‘Clingmans Dome’ on the official maps of the United States government.”

The resolution goes on to state how the renaming of the mountain to Clingmans Dome was racist and should be corrected, due to Clingman’s ties to the Confederacy and his arguing against anti-slavery efforts on the Senate floor in January 1860 and Guyot’s ties to”scientific racism.”

“The history of the renaming of Kuwahi to ‘Clingmans Dome’ shows that… action was disrespectful to Cherokee people, culture, history, and tradition.”

There is precedent in the U.S. for reinstituting Indigenous names for sacred spaces and mountains; for example, Denali in Alaska.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

There are many ways to learn more about Native Americans and local tribes in the East Tennessee-North Carolina region. Events are often organized by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, which is based in the region, as well as at the Museum of the Cherokee Indian – which offers a vivid experience of the 11,000-year-old Cherokee story. The Sequoyah Birthplace Museum in Vonore is also a way to learn about the Cherokee Syllabary, the written Cherokee language that was invented in 1821.

Comments / 14

Ernie Smith
2d ago

normally I don't go for name changes. but this one i back 100% considering that it had a well known name before. just as many other places in this country go by their native name, so shall this mountain top.

Reply(1)
4
MamaScriv
1d ago

Agree with this one, the Cherokee had enough taken from them. The least the USG can do is put the name right.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alaska State
tripstodiscover.com

10 Most Beautiful Mountain Towns in Tennessee

A road trip from Memphis to Gatlinburg makes you understand and appreciate the diversity of Tennessee’s nature. Low plants of the west will give way to the valleys of the center, finally leading you to one of the most beloved and impressive national parks in the U.S., the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This kingdom of high foggy peaks is why Tennessee is the ultimate mountain state that invites you to outdoor discovery.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cherokee People#Cherokee History#Cherokee Language#Cherokees#Clingmans Dome#Cherokee Tribal Council#The Eastern Band#The Tribal Council#The National Park Service
The Independent

More than 300 Virginia government workers have quit since governor announced changes to remote working

More than 300 state employees have resigned since Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin announced a new policy in early May that required workers to return to in-person work by 5 July. In the springtime, as an increasing number of blue and red states across the country began easing mask mandates and pandemic restrictions, the Republican governor sought to end the telework policy that had been in place for most Virginia state employees since 2020.
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
WATE

TVA warns of hammerhead flatworms in Knoxville area, what to look out for

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is warning East Tennessee of potential hammerhead flatworms in the area. “A long, slimy flatworm with a weird-looking head sounds like something from a science fiction movie,” TVA wrote on their website. “But it’s real and it has been documented in the Knoxville area.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville man arrested for reportedly leaving children in a hot car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested after he reportedly left two children in a hot car according to Knoxville Police. Police say Patrick Blanco left two children under the age of 5 in his car for at least 10 minutes on Tuesday. Officers received a call on just after 2 p.m. saying children had been left in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Save A Lot on North Broadway. As officers arrived, the vehicle began driving away, leading officers to pull it over into a Walgreen’s parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy