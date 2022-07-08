What’s happening around New Mexico July 8 – July 14
By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
2 days ago
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 8 – July 14 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim...
Items from cancelled show 'Roswell' up for sale in Santa Fe – Associated Press. Santa Fe, not Roswell, is the place this weekend to possibly spot some aliens—or at least their stuff. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that props from the now-cancelled CW TV drama, "Roswell, New...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Dozens of women got together to support each other’s businesses and the chance to win two scholarships to take their work even further. “We always want to help [the] community, especially women and women who start their own businesses,” said Eva Blazejewski. For the second year in a row, New Mexican female […]
*Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include comments from the city ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – From a staple for New Mexico nightlife to Albuquerque’s newest library, the transformation from Caravan Nightclub to the International District Library is complete. The project took six years – and here’s how it happened. A stage for Hurricane, Pride, […]
The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
(STACKER) – Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – As monsoon season continues to sweep across the state, one southeast New Mexico community is about to receive some massive help from the state. Last month, flooding in Roswell damaged homes and washed away a bridge. Saturday, the state announced it’s putting $1.7 million into Roswell to make sure it doesn’t happen […]
(STACKER) – Oil and gas prices are declining as fears of a recession loom large. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, and Brent Crude, the world benchmark, briefly dipped below $100 per barrel this week. Regular gas prices hovered at $4.75 per gallon on July 7, down more than 25 cents in three weeks. Ten states have seen gasoline prices decrease by at least 10 cents per gallon just in the last week.
SANTA FE, N.M. — A new opportunity for the 98th annual Burning of Zozobra. Saturday morning, event staff held auditions to find the infamous voice of Old Man Gloom. The event hasn't happened since 1983. "The more people who are involved in the tradition, the more people [can] get...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new. They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The supervisor of a national forest that erupted in flames earlier this year has been temporarily assigned to a post in Washington, D.C., as New Mexico looks to recover from its largest wildfire in record history and the U.S. Forest Service reviews its prescribed burn policies.
The Southern New Mexico Journalism Collaborative is working on. a reporting project to shine light on COVID-19 recovery in the region. The collaborative is working to implement solutions journalism. into the project. Reporter Reyes Mata III with the collaborative shares. an update on his work covering COVID-19 recovery in southern...
CLOVIS, N.M., (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release on Friday, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced multiple infrastructure investments and transformational projects that were aimed at growing health care staffing, securing a long-term water source, and supporting area seniors. Grisham announced that $30 million in state funding would go towards the Eastern New Mexico Water […]
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Who’s green chile cheeseburger cuisine will reign supreme? The New Mexico State Fair is asking that question for the return of one of its most popular competitions at the New Mexico State Fair: an Iron Chef-like, green chile cheeseburger cook-off. The State Fair is...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some Albuquerque drivers caught a big break at the pump, on Saturday. Nearly 200 drivers took advantage of a promotion by Chronic Kings. The local business trimmed its gas prices in half, offering gas at $2.38/gallon. "People are putting less money into their tanks because of...
This New Mexico staple is celebrating a big birthday. Blake’s Lotaburger has been serving fresh and delicious burgers, burritos, and more for seven decades. They have over 70 locations across the state and they are known as they go to for quality food. Blake’s has been working on big plans to party for their birthday. Blake Chanslor flipped the first Lotaburger in Albuquerque at their first location on San Mateo on a Saturday 70-years-ago. This year on Saturday, July 9 they will be hosting seven events across New Mexico.
CLOVIS, New Mexico – Renee and Deanne Guthrie are looking for who is responsible for climbing into their horse stalls and setting off a huge box of fireworks early Wednesday morning. Around 4:30 a.m. Deanne received a call from a neighbor, who said someone set off fireworks by the horses and a fire started. The […]
PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the New Mexico State Police reported that a male, 36, from Texas was pronounced dead after officers responded to Oasis State Park in Portales, NM. According to a New Mexico State Police release, his body was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to his head inside a parked […]
