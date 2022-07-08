ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4-H King, Queen crowned Thursday evening at Decatur County Fair

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBURG, IN — Royalty was crowned Thursday night at the Decatur County Fair when Savannah Bower was named 4-H Queen and Jackson...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Eight students take part in second Ripley County Building Bikes Camp

BATESVILLE, IN — This summer’s second Kids Building Bikes Camp, conducted by Genesis: Pathways to Success and Nine13sports, took place last week (July 5-8) at Liberty Park in Batesville. A total of eight students participated in the summer camp, which was a part of the “A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, & Mathematics)” initiative.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Leising invites constituents to Franklin County Fair

BROOKVILLE, IN — State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg) will be available to discuss Indiana’s new laws and other topics at the Franklin County 4-H Fair on Monday, July 11 from 7-9 pm at the Fairgrounds in Brookville. The Franklin County Fair will be held from Monday, July 11...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Two area road projects start Monday

— We have reminders about a couple of road projects that are scheduled to start today (Monday). State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets in downtown Batesville will be closed through Friday for pipe replacement. The official detour will follow West Pearl Street, Mulberry Street, and Mitchell Avenue to...
BATESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

MORGAN COUNTY – Construction crews are applying the finishing touches in Morgan County and making progress in completing two new bridges over the future I-69. The new Teeters Road overpass and Morgan Street extension are expected to open by the end of July. Crews are currently building a new connection between the old and new sections of Morgan Street. Removing temporary structures from the Teeters Road bridge will also reduce northbound State Road 37 to one lane north of State Road 44.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Dennis Wayne Spears

Dennis Wayne Spears, 69, of Greensburg, passed away in Columbus, Indiana on July 7, 2022. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana to Malcom Spears and Jackie Peterson on December 8, 1952. Dennis was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. He could also be found playing cards, watching movies, or...
GREENSBURG, IN
Current Publishing

Demolition begins for Pleasant Street extension project

Noblesville residents and motorists who drive through the city’s downtown will soon see demolition work along Pleasant Street. The project, known as Reimagine Pleasant Street among city administration, is designed to improve east-west connectivity by extending Pleasant Street in three phases. Demolition and clearing activities in preparation for the first phase began July 5. Demolition work is slated for various locations from Dove’s Court to 13th Street along the route. Work will be ongoing for the next several months as properties are acquired and vacated.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Additional construction projects coming to I-70

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Summer construction has brought delays to Interstate 70, and projects will continue between Terre Haute and Indianapolis in the coming months. A spokesperson for Indiana Department of Transportation said patchwork that has caused the highway to go to one lane between State Road 42 and the 29 mile marker will […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Rising Sun United Methodist Church

Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest opens for tours today and hosts many special events throughout the season. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said to be inspired by steamboats of the 19th century. The site has been operating as a historic house museum since 1956 and is one of 11 National Historic Landmarks in southern Indiana. Hillforest open NOW…Tuesday - Friday, 11 AM - 3 PM (last tour begins at 2:15 PM) and Saturday and Sunday, 1 - 5 PM (last tour begins at 4:15 PM). (Closed major holidays). Available for special events and teas!
AURORA, IN
point2homes.com

44 Snowflake Circle, Greenwood, Johnson County, IN, 46143

Cul-de-sac living at its finest! This lovingly updated, open-concept floor plan is just what you've been waiting for. Step inside to a welcoming & sweet foyer entry w updated LVP flooring. High ceilings makes the home feel even more spacious. The eat-in kitchen w new countertops, soft-close cabinetry & a wonderfully large sink is a dream for those who love to cook & entertain. Head upstairs to 3 large bedroom areas and 2 full baths! The owner's suite with its walk-in closet and large private full bath is perfectly situated at the top of the stairs. Convenience is key as this home is located near the highway, schools, shopping & restaurants. Award winning Clark-Pleasant school systems w a Greenwood address. Come and see your new home today!!
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
1017thepoint.com

WATER MAIN BREAK CREATES SINKHOLE, CLOSES U.S. 40 IN CAMBRIDGE CITY

(Cambridge City, IN)--Water main breaks were causing headaches in Cambridge City Monday morning. There are two breaks. One is on Main Street, which is also U.S. 40. Main Street is completely shut down Monday between Dale and Mulberry Streets because the break has created a sink hole. Traffic is being redirected at State Road 1. Main Street is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of days. There is a second water main break on Parkway Drive. As of Monday morning, there was no boil advisory in place. (Photo: Town of Cambridge City Facebook)
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
point2homes.com

2139 West 600 S, Anderson, Madison County, IN, 46013

COME SEE this 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch nestled back on a mature lot in South Madison Community School District. Home boasts a large kitchen, large family/dining room, a screened in back porch, and a two car garage. Don't Miss the GORGEOUS lot outside, ft mature trees and a storage shed out back! Come and envision your perfect touches to this great home!
MADISON COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Robert L. Meyer, 83, Dillsboro

Robert L. Meyer, 83, of Dillsboro passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at St. Elizabeth – Dearborn in Lawrenceburg. Bob was born on Sunday, July 17, 1938 in Dewberry, Indiana; son of William C and Amelia (Wehmeyer) Meyer. Bob graduated from Cross Plains High School in 1956. Bob proudly served our country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Darlene Selmeyer, on June 9, 1962. Bob worked for FH Lawsons and 32 years for Aurora Casket Company as a welder. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Bear Branch and held multiple church offices. He loved woodworking, especially making cabinets, leather working, fishing, hunting, and raising tobacco. He was an avid Reds fan and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play baseball.
DILLSBORO, IN
WRBI Radio

Cierra’s Club donates $5K to KDF

BATESVILLE, IN — A $5,000 check from Cierra’s Club was recently presented to Kids Discovery Factory. Founded in 2011 following the death of Cierra Adams from a heroin overdose, Cierra’s Club has provided safe entertainment choices for teens that do not include drugs or alcohol. Fear Factory...
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Injured in State Road 101 Accident Near Sunman

The accident took place late Saturday night. (Sunman, Ind.) – An accident is under investigation after a pedestrian was struck near Sunman. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 10:15 p.m. Deputies say Derrick Poston, 40, of Dayton, Ohio, was walking northbound along the...
SUNMAN, IN

