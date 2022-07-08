2022 shows sharp increase in South Dakota weather warnings

A line of thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rainfall is passing through eastern KELOLAND, producing rain – but so far, no severe thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall so far has been between Highway 212 and Highway 12 in northern South Dakota, where there have been areas of 2-4” rainfall with some areas of flooding. The heaviest amount recorded so far is in Roscoe, west of Aberdeen, with 4-1/2” and reports of flooding. There has also been a small area of heavy rainfall west of Rapid City, where 1-3” of rain has caused the issuance of a Flash Flood Warning.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO