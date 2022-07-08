ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

2022 shows sharp increase in South Dakota weather warnings

By Ty Schonert
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pierre, SD) -- The National Weather Service is showing a sharp increase in South Dakota weather...

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 1

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Matters of the State: National Weather Service discusses South Dakota derecho

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cleanup continues around South Dakota following Tuesday’s derecho. The storm system brought winds reaching up to 99 miles per hour, as well as flooding in some areas. It was the second derecho to hit the state in about two months, and while...
96.5 The Walleye

Impressive Rainfall Totals Last 48 Hours In Central North Dakota

The skies opened up this weekend. Just as my grass had started turning yellow and brown. Much of North Dakota received beneficial rains late Friday night, Saturday morning, and overnight Saturday. Central North Dakota received the bulk of the rain over this period. Impressive totals in Ward County where some...
dakotanewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Hot and steamy, threat for severe thunderstorms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY in place for Sunday due to high temperatures and humidity, and the threat for severe thunderstorms. A HEAT ADVISORY is in place from noon to 8 PM Sunday for southeast South Dakota and far northwest Iowa, including Sioux Falls, Mitchell, Yankton, Huron, Madison and Brookings. Heat index values could be as high as 105 in these areas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

Severe storms in Minnesota Sunday evening? It depends what happens this morning

Skies could become ominous in Minnesota later Sunday as a front moves through brings the threat is severe storms. The big question is how soon storms, that as of 8 a.m. were racing towards Grand Forks, will die off. The Storm Prediction Center says that line of activity has been weakening, and if they do indeed fade and allow skies to clear it would set the stage for robust storms in Minnesota later Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pierre, SD
State
South Dakota State
wsfltv.com

Severe weather causes sky to turn green in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The sky in one South Dakota city turned an ominous color earlier this week. On Tuesday, Sioux Falls residents saw it turn green just before severe weather moved in. The National Weather Service said a derecho swept through much of the state, with winds reaching...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Strong storms possible Sunday

(FOX 9) - After a beautiful day Saturday, we're heading into a more active afternoon to end our weekend. A line of storms fired up into North Dakota early this morning, and has quickly moved East, prompting Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and watches as it does so. These storms are expected to stay North of the metro and taper heading into the lunchtime hour.
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
mtpr.org

Severe thunderstorms are hitting western Montana

Much of western Montana is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. tonight. Severe thunderstorms are popping up along the Rocky Mountain Front tonight, with possible winds up to 60 miles per hour, large hail and frequent lightning. Moisture, heat and atmospheric instability are among the factors the Missoula National Weather Service says are contributing to a week of severe weather across Montana.
MONTANA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Another derecho rips through N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—The windstorm Tuesday, July 5, caused plenty of damage and brought down numerous branches, including the tallest tree in O’Brien County. The collapse of the 150-foot behemoth in Sutherland also took down surrounding power lines, discharging the electricity in the city of 650 for about five hours. Joel...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Pockets of heavy rainfall this evening: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, July 7

A line of thunderstorms with pockets of heavy rainfall is passing through eastern KELOLAND, producing rain – but so far, no severe thunderstorms. The heaviest rainfall so far has been between Highway 212 and Highway 12 in northern South Dakota, where there have been areas of 2-4” rainfall with some areas of flooding. The heaviest amount recorded so far is in Roscoe, west of Aberdeen, with 4-1/2” and reports of flooding. There has also been a small area of heavy rainfall west of Rapid City, where 1-3” of rain has caused the issuance of a Flash Flood Warning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Inflation hardest on low-income SD residents

When Tyson Wade of Britton, S.D., moved to Sioux Falls in 2021, he never expected that even with a steady job, he would struggle financially and be on the verge of homelessness. But like everyone in South Dakota and across the U.S., Wade is enduring the effects of stubborn economic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Whitefish Pilot

Severe storm drops damaging hail across Flathead Valley

A severe thunderstorm ripped across parts of the Flathead Valley on Thursday evening, dropping lime-sized hail on some locations. Trent Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula, said his office received a significant number of reports of ping pong and golf ball-sized hail that damaged vehicles and homes along the storm’s path.
CBS Minnesota

South Dakota Woman killed in crash in central Minnesota

ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
ACCIDENTS
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s Top Gun

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As kids, a lot of us grew up in KELOLAND owning and shooting our own bb guns; targeting tin cans and paper targets. But a 15-year-old from Humboldt, South Dakota aimed for a much bigger prize this past week. Cocked, locked, and loaded. 15-year-old...
HUMBOLDT, SD
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
People

Storm Causes Skies Over South Dakota to Turn Green: 'This Thing Is Insane!'

Some South Dakota residents witnessed a rare phenomenon on Tuesday as a "derecho" storm turned skies green before sweeping through the Sioux Falls region. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a derecho is a widespread wind storm associated with rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms and typically extends more than 240 miles.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

New crisis line in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On July 16 the 211 Helpline center will be joining the national 988 crisis line. This new number will be specifically for people, families and communities who are in crisis here in South Dakota. “So, there are crisis centers across the country that will...
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

SUV shot; SD Dems fail to nominate AG candidate; Heat builds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a shots-fired call on the west side of Sioux Falls that left an SUV with three bullet holes in the windshield, but no one’s hurt.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
K2 Radio

Severe Storms Beginning to Pop Up in Southeast Wyoming

The Severe Thunderstorm Warning for east-central Goshen County and southwestern Sioux County has expired. The NWS says the thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits and has exited the warned area, however, small hail and heavy rain are still. possible with the storm. Severe Weather Statement National...
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy