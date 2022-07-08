Wrigley: Lake Region District Health Board violated open meeting laws

Effective: 2022-07-10 07:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-10 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grand Forks; Traill; Walsh The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Western Red Lake County in northwestern Minnesota Northern Norman County in northwestern Minnesota Polk County in northwestern Minnesota Western Pennington County in northwestern Minnesota Eastern Grand Forks County in northeastern North Dakota Traill County in southeastern North Dakota Eastern Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 734 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mandt to near Arvilla to near Sherbrooke, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Emerado, Grand Forks AFB and Mekinock around 740 AM CDT. Portland, Mayville and Grand Forks around 750 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Cashel, Mallory, East Grand Forks, Bygland, Davidson, Cummings and Hillsboro. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 97 and 181. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

